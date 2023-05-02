Met Gala 2023’s Best Jewelry Looks: Dua Lipa in Tiffany & Co., Priyanka Chopra in Bulgari Blue Diamonds and More

Diamonds are a celebrity’s best friend — just take it from the Met Gala red carpet. While designers pull out all of the stops when it comes to creating custom couture for the event, no star’s ensemble is complete without a sparkling accessory, or multiple.

In celebration of the famous fete, luxury jewelers opened up their vaults to A-list attendees, giving them access to coveted pieces that are hardly ever worn or displayed. For the 2023 gala, Dua Lipa, Kate Moss and Priyanka Chopra wore such exclusive items.

Lipa sported an impressive statement necklace by Tiffany & Co. featuring over 200 carats of diamonds. The platinum piece included a large radiant-cut pendant.

Dua Lipa at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Christopher Polk for WWD

Completing Lipa’s stunning diamond set was a Schlumberger Sixteen Stone ring and a nine-carat ring with three oval-cut stones. Both items were also set in platinum.

Moss wore a vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace. Circa 1997, the diamond piece included three rows of stones connected by large chain links. Moss, who wore Fendi, matched additional Tiffany & Co. jewels to her gown’s powder pink hue. She modeled a pair of drop earrings and an 11-carat cocktail ring, both made with morganites.

Kate Moss at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Christopher Polk for WWD

Bulgari provided Chopra with a necklace featuring the Laguna Blu diamond. The 11-carat Fancy Vivid stone is the largest Bulgari blue diamond to be offered for sale. Sotheby’s will auction off the exquisite necklace in May. Its current appraisal value sits at over $25 million.

Priyanka Chopra at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Pearls were also a popular choice for stars attending the Met Gala. The sea jewel was a favored motif of Chanel, the fashion house where Karl Lagerfeld spent most of his career.

Tennis star Serena Williams wore two pearl necklaces for the occasion. Both Tiffany & Co. pieces featured multiple strands.

Serena Williams at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Florence Pugh wore two pairs of pearl and diamond earrings, as well as a pearl and diamond tennis bracelet set in platinum, all by Tiffany & Co.

Florence Pugh at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Michael Buckner for Variety

The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and coincides with the Costume Institute’s annual exhibit. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honors designer Karl Lagerfeld. Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour are co-chairs for the 2023 fete.

