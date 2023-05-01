Penélope Cruz, La La Anthony and More Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals

Most stars appeared to stick to the theme of this year’s Met Gala, which celebrates the life and legacy of designer Karl Lagerfeld. Lagerfeld’s tenure at Chanel saw him revive the luxury house after it struggled financially in the ’70s. He recycled many of the label’s classic motifs — tweed, pearls and chains — modernizing them for a younger audience.

Guests at the gala channeled Lagerfeld’s iconic designs in a departure from years past, where many celebrities have been lambasted by critics for failing to match their couture to the gala’s chosen theme. The evening’s “in honor of Karl” dress code, however, was certainly followed to a tee.

Penélope Cruz paid homage to the Chanel bride in a veiled gown by the fashion house. Cruz’s look was encrusted with sequins and of course, pearls, which lined the circular buckle on her belt.

Penélope Cruz at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Michael Buckner for Variety

“Saturday Night Live” comedienne Chloe Fineman arrived in a sparkling pink tea-length frock by Wiederhoeft. It featured a bustier covered in mauve floral ornaments and sprigs of feathers. In an ode to Lagerfeld’s beloved pet, Choupette, Fineman carried a crystallized purse in the shape of a cat.

Chloe Fineman at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Michael Buckner for Variety

Television personality La La Anthony wore a white gown by Sergio Hudson. The dress was wrapped in gold chains and included a statement bow at the shoulder. Anthony added on a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, which were embellished with tiny pearlescent beads.

La La Anthony at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Michael Buckner for Variety

“What We Do in the Shadows” star Harvey Guillén was one of the first to arrive. He wore a pink tweed pantsuit adorned with oversized floral appliques, evoking a classic Chanel design. On the carpet, the actor gave a few elegant twirls, showing off his ensemble’s impressive train. Guillén paired the look with a layered pearl necklace and patent leather Oxfords.

The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and coincides with the Costume Institute’s annual exhibit. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honors designer Karl Lagerfeld. Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour are co-chairs for the 2023 fete.

