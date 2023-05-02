How Celebrities Wore Chanel’s Signature Camellia Flower at Met Gala 2023: Anne Hathaway’s Floral Bra Cups, Olivia Rodrigo’s Blooming Bodice and More

The camellia has been associated with Chanel since 1913. Gabrielle Chanel’s favorite flower was also a fashion accessory — after the designer pinned one to her belt, she decided to make it her label’s symbol.

Throughout Chanel’s existence, the flower has been a consistent motif. When Karl Lagerfeld took over as creative director, he didn’t abandon the camellia, but rather, revived it for a younger, hipper customer.

Therefore, it was only natural that the camellia featured prominently on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday in New York. The annual fete recognized the career and legacy of Lagerfeld, who became synonymous with the Chanel brand.

Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Several stars put their own spin on the symmetrical blossom — Rihanna and Cardi B took a maximalist approach to appliques, while Olivia Rodrigo, Emily Blunt and Janelle Monáe used it to accent their garments.

Rihanna arrived at the gala draped in a hooded coat of oversized camellias, courtesy of Valentino. She removed her robe to reveal a simple white dress, which had a small camellia affixed to the center of its bodice.

Cardi B at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Christopher Polk for WWD

Cardi B also opted for an avant-garde look. Her Chenpeng Studio gown was adorned with large latex camellias, which were layered over a quilted skirt.

For Anne Hathaway, Donatella Versace created a campy take on the camellia. Hathaway’s tweed gown featured two flowers covering her bust.

Anne Hathaway at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Michael Buckner for Variety

Many more stars opted to use the camellia more sparingly. Blunt and Blackpink’s Jennie Kim wore it as an accent — Blunt wore one on her collar while Kim had one attached to her belt.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo and Monáe, who both sported Thom Browne designs, wore a plethora of tiny camellias. The bodice of Rodrigo’s gown was crafted with black and white flowers, while the lining of Monáe’s oversized coat was covered in camellias.

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Lexie Moreland for WWD

The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and coincides with the Costume Institute’s annual exhibit. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honors designer Karl Lagerfeld. Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour are co-chairs for the 2023 fete.