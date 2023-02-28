Michael B. Jordan Dons Distressed Givenchy Suit and Tiffany & Co. Diamonds for ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere

Michael B. Jordan arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Creed III” on Feb. 27, wearing a matte black suit with a band collar, svelte lapels and matching trousers from Givenchy.

Both the blazer and the trousers featured distressed hems, adding an edgy twist to his outfit. He accessorized the look with a Vacheron Constantin watch and jewelry from Tiffany & Co., including a platinum and diamond necklace, a flower-shaped gold and diamond brooch, diamond stud earrings and two diamond rings.

Michael B. Jordan at the premiere of “Creed III” on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Jordan’s look was from Givenchy’s fall 2023 menswear collection that debuted last month during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. WWD characterized the collection as giving equal footing to innovation in tailoring and sportswear for fall in one of creative director Matthew M. Williams’ best Givenchy men’s collections yet.

To create his look for the premiere of Creed, Jordan worked with celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, who also works with Jay Ellis, Yara Shahidi and Gabrielle Union.

Michael B. Jordan at the premiere of “Creed III” on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

In addition to his role in the newest “Creed” film, Jordan also had a cameo in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” reprising his role as Killmonger from the first “Black Panther” movie for a brief scene.

“Creed III” is the third film in the “Creed” franchise and the ninth film in the “Rocky” franchise, which began in 1976 and starred Sylvester Stallone. The “Creed” franchise follows the story of the son of Apollo Creed, who served as the antagonist in the first two Rocky movies, and his rise to boxing stardom.

Jordan stars as the title character of the film, Adonis Creed, and serves as the film’s director. In addition to Jordan, the cast includes Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Florian Munteanu and Canelo Álvarez. “Creed III” premieres in theaters in the U.S. on March 3.