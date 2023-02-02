×
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 2, 2023

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Channels ’60s Mod Glamour as Charlotte Tilbury’s First American Beauty Muse in New Pillow Talk Party Campaign

The actress appears in her first campaign for the brand, promoting the new Pillow Talk Party collection.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and brand founder Tilbury in a campaign photo for Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Party collection.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and brand founder Tilbury in a campaign photo for Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Party collection. COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE TILBURY

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is making her debut on the makeup scene.

The actress was announced as Charlotte Tilbury‘s first American beauty muse Thursday. She will be promoting the brand’s newest products for the Pillow Talk Party collection.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in a campaign photo for Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Party collection.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in a campaign photo for Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Party collection. COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE TILBURY

The collection features the Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wands, $42, and the Pillow Talk Hypnotising Pop Shot Eye Shadows, $34, among other products.

In the promotional shots for the campaign, Rodriguez can be seen wearing a fluffy, textured pink ensemble, which mirrors a boa from the ’60s Mod era.

The Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand.
The Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand. COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE TILBURY

Inspired by the TikTok success that is the brand’s Pinkgasm Beauty Light Wand, the new Matte Beauty Blush Wand is a lightweight, wearable liquid blush meant to have an ultra-blurring, long-lasting effect. It’s available in four colors: Pillow Talk (which is exclusive to charlottetilbury.com), Pillow Talk Pop, Pillow Talk Peach Pop and Pillow Talk Dream Pop. The Hypnotising Pop Shot Eye Shadows will offer two new colors, Pillow Talk Diamond and Pillow Talk Ultra Violet. The new eye shadows are set to come in two pigmented textures: Diamond Dimension, a veil of color with a sparkling sheen and Multi-Dimension, which will feature a duo-chrome wet effect.

Rodriguez said in a statement that she considers it an “honor” to join the brand as a beauty muse and credited founder Tilbury for championing inclusion. “I love how Charlotte’s purpose is to make everyone, everywhere feel like the most confident, beautiful version of themselves,” she added. “She does this by democratizing beauty for all and using her platform to give back and amplify important causes around the world.”

Rodriguez stars in the Apple TV+ comedy series “Loot,” alongside Maya Rudolph. At the 2022 Golden Globes, Rodriguez won an award for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series for her work in “Pose,” which ran for three seasons. She’s the first transgender actor to win a Golden Globe. 

The Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wands are available now on the brand’s website, and the Pillow Talk Hypnotising Pop Shot Eye Shadows will be available to purchase online Feb. 16.

