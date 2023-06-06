Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson and More Stars at the ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Premiere

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez made a shining statement arrival to the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” premiere in New York City on Monday, wearing an Atelier Versace gown from the brand’s fall 2021 couture collection.

Rodriguez’s strapless gown featured shimmering gold and silver details along with a fringe hem. For accessories, she wore Reza jewelry.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez at the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” premiere on June 5 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Dressed by styling duo Wayman and Micah, Rodriguez portrays Nightbird in the upcoming film and is the first openly transgender performer to do so in the franchise, which will be released in theaters on Friday.

Here is a glimpse at the other stars’ looks from the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” premiere on Monday.

Pete Davidson at the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” premiere on June 5 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Pete Davidson, who voices Autobot Mirage in the film, went casual in a blue velour tracksuit by Polite Worldwide with an Autobot logo on the front. The “Bupkis” star completed his look with black sunglasses, Puma sneakers and a gray New York Knicks cap.

Dominique Fishback at the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” premiere on June 5 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Dominique Fishback, who also stars in the film, wore a long-sleeve Alaïa gown with a sheer black top and a wrap-around baby blue floor-length skirt. The actress’ last role was in Prime Video’s “Swarm,” where she portrayed a crazed fan turned serial killer. Fans on social media drew parallels between the series and Beyoncé’s stardom.

Anthony Ramos at the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” premiere on June 5 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Anthony Ramos, who is the leading star of the action film, went vibrant to the New York City premiere in a sharp green suit with black lapels. The actor has previously starred in Jon M. Chu’s “In the Heights,” Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” and “Hamilton” on Broadway.