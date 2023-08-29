Michelle Obama Dons Transitional Outfit at U.S. Open 2023 in Denim Oscar de la Renta Dress With Barack Obama

Michelle Obama chose a transitional outfit to attend the first day of the U.S. Open 2023 on Monday, wearing a denim dress from her summer-to-fall wardrobe.

Created by Oscar de la Renta, the former first lady’s dress featured an A-line silhouette and a sweetheart neckline, which she paired with a cropped black cardigan. She accessorized her denim look with a pair of Glyn espadrille wedge sandals by Chloé.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama at Day One of the 2023 U.S. Open on Aug. 28 in New York City. Getty Images

Michelle was accompanied by her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama. She was tapped to speak at a ceremony commemorating 50 years of equal pay for professional women’s tennis players. The event also honored Billie Jean King, who was once the world’s number-one professional tennis player and helped pave the way for equal pay in the sport.

“I was honored to celebrate the progress she made possible. As Billie Jean taught us, when our rights hang in the balance, we all have a choice to make — we can’t wait around for someone to fight our battles for us,” Michelle wrote on her Instagram page.

The Obamas watched the men’s singles first round match between Novak Djokovic and Alexandre Muller, which Djokovic won. Brian Hainline, the president of the U.S. Tennis Association, joined the couple in the stands.

Brian Hainline, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama at Day One of the 2023 U.S. Open on Aug. 28 in New York City. Getty Images

The U.S. Open marks the remaining Grand Slam tournament of the calendar year. This year’s tournament will be held through Sept. 10 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Queens borough of New York City.