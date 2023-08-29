×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: August 29, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

What to Watch: Behold the Super Mega Flagship Store

Business

Window Dressing in 2023? Clothing Is Strictly Optional

Fashion

Miu Miu Women’s Tales Committee Established to Further Amplify Program

Michelle Obama Dons Transitional Outfit at U.S. Open 2023 in Denim Oscar de la Renta Dress With Barack Obama

The former first lady spoke during a ceremony honoring 50 years of equal pay at the world-renowned tennis tournament.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Former President of the United States Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama look on during ther Women's Singles First Round match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Laura Siegemund of Germany on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Former President of the United States Barack Obama, his wife Michelle Obama, and Chairman of the Board and President of the United States Tennis Association Brian Hainline (left) look on during the Men's Singles First Round match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Alexandre Muller of France on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Former President of the United States Barack Obama, his wife Michelle Obama, and Chairman of the Board and President of the United States Tennis Association Brian Hainline (left) look on during the Men's Singles First Round match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Alexandre Muller of France on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: American former world No. 1 tennis player Billie Jean King applauds during a ceremony honoring 50 years of equal pay at the U.S Open during the Women/Men's Singles First Round matches on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: American former world No. 1 tennis player Billie Jean King hugs former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama during a ceremony honoring 50 years of equal pay at the U.S Open during the Women/Men's Singles First Round matches on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
View ALL 20 Photos

Michelle Obama chose a transitional outfit to attend the first day of the U.S. Open 2023 on Monday, wearing a denim dress from her summer-to-fall wardrobe.

Created by Oscar de la Renta, the former first lady’s dress featured an A-line silhouette and a sweetheart neckline, which she paired with a cropped black cardigan. She accessorized her denim look with a pair of Glyn espadrille wedge sandals by Chloé.

Michelle Obama at day one of the 2023 U.S. Open on Aug. 28 in New York City.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama at Day One of the 2023 U.S. Open on Aug. 28 in New York City. Getty Images

Michelle was accompanied by her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama. She was tapped to speak at a ceremony commemorating 50 years of equal pay for professional women’s tennis players. The event also honored Billie Jean King, who was once the world’s number-one professional tennis player and helped pave the way for equal pay in the sport.

Related Articles

“I was honored to celebrate the progress she made possible. As Billie Jean taught us, when our rights hang in the balance, we all have a choice to make — we can’t wait around for someone to fight our battles for us,” Michelle wrote on her Instagram page.

Michelle Obama at day one of the 2023 U.S. Open on Aug. 28 in New York City.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama at Day One of the 2023 U.S. Open on Aug. 28 in New York City. Getty Images

The Obamas watched the men’s singles first round match between Novak Djokovic and Alexandre Muller, which Djokovic won. Brian Hainline, the president of the U.S. Tennis Association, joined the couple in the stands.

(L-R) Brian Hainline, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at day one of the 2023 U.S. Open on Aug. 28 in New York City.
Brian Hainline, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama at Day One of the 2023 U.S. Open on Aug. 28 in New York City. Getty Images

The U.S. Open marks the remaining Grand Slam tournament of the calendar year. This year’s tournament will be held through Sept. 10 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Queens borough of New York City.

Moving Images with Joe Keery

Moving Images with Joe Keery

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad