Michelle Obama Embraces Denim-on-denim Trend in Roberto Cavalli Set on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Former first lady Michelle Obama appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday, showcasing her love of patterns.

Obama wore a blue landscape-patterned denim shirt with an untied bow detail paired with matching pants from Roberto Cavalli designed by Fausto Puglisi. She coordinated the look with black stiletto heel boots.

Obama worked with stylist Meredith Koop, who has been the stylist behind many of her looks for recent press appearances, dressing Obama in brands such as Balmain, Marine Serre and Victoria Beckham.

During her segment on the show, Obama discussed her recent book “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Certain Times.” Barrymore also told an anecdote about the time she was too nervous to approach Obama at a gala.

Michelle Obama on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Obama has been a fixture in the fashion industry since her husband, former President Barack Obama, began his presidential campaign in 2007. Since then, she has been one of the most-watched women in fashion.

During her time as first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama was known for her support of American designers, wearing brands including Narciso Rodriguez, Monique Lhuillier and Jason Wu. For both of President Obama’s inauguration balls, she wore a dress by Wu, helping catapult the designer to household name status. Obama was also known for wearing luxury brands and designers, such as Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Nina Ricci.

The former first lady’s support of the fashion industry went just beyond wearing outfits. In 2014, she hosted the Fashion Education Workshop to bring young fashion program students together with major designers and editors as a networking opportunity.