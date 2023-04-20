Michelle Obama Models Fendi in Zip-up Jumpsuit on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Michelle Obama stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday night to discuss the release of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.”

For the occasion, the former first lady wore a navy Fendi jumpsuit from the Italian label’s fall 2023 collection. The piece featured silver zippers and a pleated wrap skirt. Obama accessorized with matching pointed-toe stiletto boots. She added on a pair of geometric pavé diamond earrings by Eéra, as well as a few silver rings.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

For hair, Obama opted for a high ponytail with lots of volume, while her makeup was done in a soft glam style.

Obama was assisted by her stylist, Meredith Koop, who has dressed her for more than a decade.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

“The Light We Carry” is Obama’s second New York Times bestseller. Her 2018 memoir, “Becoming,” also scored critical acclaim and sold millions of copies worldwide. In “The Light We Carry,” Obama opens up her “personal toolbox.”

“This book is meant to show you what I keep there and why, what I use professionally and personally to help me stay balanced and confident, what keeps me moving forward even during times of high anxiety and stress,” Obama explains in the introduction.

Since its release in November 2022, Obama has spun the book into an Audible podcast. “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast,” which was recorded on her book tour, featured guests like Gayle King and David Letterman.

Obama also collaborated on a Netflix special with Oprah Winfrey. “The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey,” which debuts Tuesday, was also filmed during Obama’s book tour. “That will be televised, because when you’re with Oprah, you just televise it,” she told Fallon.