×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: April 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

No Expense Spared: LVMH Unveils Tiffany’s Renovated Fifth Avenue Flagship

Business

LVMH to Name New Head of Fashion Group Division

Business

European Commission Targets Fashion Companies in Antitrust Investigations

Michelle Obama Models Fendi in Zip-up Jumpsuit on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The former first lady promoted her latest book "The Light We Carry" and her Netflix special.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Wednesday.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Michelle Obama stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday night to discuss the release of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.”

For the occasion, the former first lady wore a navy Fendi jumpsuit from the Italian label’s fall 2023 collection. The piece featured silver zippers and a pleated wrap skirt. Obama accessorized with matching pointed-toe stiletto boots. She added on a pair of geometric pavé diamond earrings by Eéra, as well as a few silver rings.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1835 -- Pictured: Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama arrives on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Former First Lady Michelle Obama on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

For hair, Obama opted for a high ponytail with lots of volume, while her makeup was done in a soft glam style.

Related Galleries

Obama was assisted by her stylist, Meredith Koop, who has dressed her for more than a decade.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1835 -- Pictured: Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama during an interview on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Former First Lady Michelle Obama on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

“The Light We Carry” is Obama’s second New York Times bestseller. Her 2018 memoir, “Becoming,” also scored critical acclaim and sold millions of copies worldwide. In “The Light We Carry,” Obama opens up her “personal toolbox.”

“This book is meant to show you what I keep there and why, what I use professionally and personally to help me stay balanced and confident, what keeps me moving forward even during times of high anxiety and stress,” Obama explains in the introduction.

Since its release in November 2022, Obama has spun the book into an Audible podcast. “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast,” which was recorded on her book tour, featured guests like Gayle King and David Letterman.

Obama also collaborated on a Netflix special with Oprah Winfrey. “The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey,” which debuts Tuesday, was also filmed during Obama’s book tour. “That will be televised, because when you’re with Oprah, you just televise it,” she told Fallon.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad