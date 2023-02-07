×
Michelle Pfeiffer Does All-black Dressing in Structured Saint Laurent Gown at ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Premiere 

Pfeiffer wore a gown from the brand's spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Michelle Pfeiffer at the "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.
Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023
Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023
Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023
Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023
Michelle Pfeiffer embraced an all-black look to the premiere of “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” on Monday in Los Angeles in a Saint Laurent gown from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Michelle Pfeiffer at the "Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.
Michelle Pfeiffer at the “Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Pfeiffer’s long-sleeved gown had a slight mock neckline, draping detail and dramatic, structured shoulders.

In September, the brand’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, told WWD that Martha Graham acted as the leap point for his collection, describing her 1930 choreography for “Lamentation,” as having “a profound impact on visual culture and fashion, an influence that rippled far beyond the world of dance and across time.”

Michelle Pfeiffer at the "Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.
Michelle Pfeiffer at the “Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Pfeiffer accented her black look with gold jewelry, including gold bangles and a pair of gold hoops.

She collaborated with Samantha McMillen on her outfit for the premiere. McMillen has also outfitted Ana de Armas, Elle Fanning and Noah Centineo. Pfeiffer’s blonde hair was left out, with her wavy tresses framing her face.

Kathryn Newton and Michelle Pfeiffer at the "Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.
Kathryn Newton and Michelle Pfeiffer at the “Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Pfeiffer attended the premiere for the film alongside her other costars, including Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lily and Paul Rudd. The movie is the newest installment in the Marvel Studios franchise, and the third installment of the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” films. It centers around the avenger Ant-Man (played by Paul Rudd) and female superhero the Wasp journeying through the Quantum Realm.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premieres in theaters on Feb. 17.

