Michelle Rodriguez Keeps It Classic in Vintage Balenciaga Dress at ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ U.K. Premiere

The actress was joined on the red carpet by costars Chris Pine, Justice Smith and Regé-Jean Page.

Michelle Rodriguez at the "Dungeons And Dragons: Honour Among Thieves" UK film premiere, Cineworld Leicester Square, Leicester Square, on Thursday 23 March 2023 in London, England, UK. 23 Mar 2023 Pictured: Michelle Rodriguez. Photo credit: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA960719_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Michelle Rodriguez attends the "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" U.K. premiere on March 23 in London. CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Michelle Rodriguez arrived at the U.K. premiere of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” in London on Thursday, taking a minimalist approach to dressing.

In celebration of the premiere of her new movie, the actress wore a vintage black Balenciaga gown with a low-cut neckline and a shiny finish to the fabric. She accessorized the look with two diamond necklaces from Nour by Jahan and finished the look with metallic silver stilettos from Schutz.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Michelle Rodriguez attends the "Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)
Michelle Rodriguez attends the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” U.K. premiere on March 23 in London. Getty Images

To create her look for the premiere, Rodriguez worked with stylist Sarah Nearis, who also works with Casey Rose Wilson, Kate Beckinsale and Brandi Carlile.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Michelle Rodriguez attends the "Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Michelle Rodriguez attends the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” U.K. premiere on March 23 in London. WireImage

Rodriguez is well known for her roles in action films, having been part of “The Fast & The Furious” franchise since the first installment and appearing in several others in the series, including “Fast & Furious,” “Fast & Furious 6,” “Furious 7” and “The Fate of the Furious.”

Michelle Rodriguez attends the "Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)
Michelle Rodriguez attends the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” U.K. premiere on March 23 in London. Getty Images

Rodriguez’s choice to wear Balenciaga comes after the brand spent 2022 battling controversy after controversy. In October, the brand severed ties with Ye after he repeatedly used hate speech. In November, they found themselves in hot water for ad campaign images featuring children holding bondage teddy bears. The brand’s creative director Demna apologized for the ads and said Balenciaga would return to its heritage and archives.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is based on the tabletop role-playing game Dungeon & Dragons. The new film has no connection to the previous “Dungeons & Dragons” film trilogy released between 2000 and 2012, but rather is a new movie within the game’s media universe. In addition to Rodriguez, the film stars Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Hugh Grant. The movie had its premiere at SXSW on March 10 and will have a wide release in the U.S. on March 31.

