Michelle Yeoh Brings Voluminous Pink Carolina Herrera Sleeves to Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Yeoh is nominated for Best Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Michelle Yeoh arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles wearing a statement-making gown.

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, Yeoh donned a form-fitting black dress with voluminous pink sleeves that cascaded into a large pink train designed by Carolina Herrera.

Michelle Yeoh at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

She coordinated the look with black Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps and accessorized with diamond earrings and a platinum diamond ring from De Beers.

Yeoh worked with her go-to celebrity stylist, Jordan Johnson, who dressed her in Dior, Giorgio Armani and Schiaparelli during the awards show circuit. Johnson also works with Bob Odenkirk, Diego Luna and Anna Kendrick.

For makeup, Yeoh went for a subtle look, with a pink lip, light blush and eye-popping mascara. She had her hair pinned to the back in a tight updo.

Michelle Yeoh at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

Yeoh is nominated at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Actress for her role “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Yeoh recently won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for the film. For the occasion, Yeoh wore a sequin blue Armani Privé gown. It was the first Golden Globe win for the actress.

Earlier this month, the actress kicked off awards season with a dinner hosted by W and Louis Vuitton. For the event, Yeoh wore a full Louis Vuitton look, including a gold trench coat. She was joined at the dinner by fellow actresses, like Michelle Williams and Cate Blanchett, who are also contenders for acting awards this season.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards recognized excellence in film and television on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chelsea Handler served as the show’s host. Some of this year’s nominees include Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Zendaya.

