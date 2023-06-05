Michelle Yeoh Shines in Pale Gold Dress and Diamonds at Dior’s Lake Como Jewelry Presentation

Michelle Yeoh joined Dior for its high jewelry presentation at Lake Como in Italy on Saturday, donning a look from the brand.

Yeoh wore a Dior haute couture long burnished pale gold and greige lamé jacquard cowl neck dress. She accessorized the dress with a Dior Versailles necklace and ring in yellow gold, blackened gold, white diamonds and yellow diamonds.

Michelle Yeoh at Dior’s high jewelry presentation at Lake Como.

Yeoh’s look was from Dior’s spring 2023 couture collection. WWD characterized the collection as a celebration of feminine power and an homage to Josephine Baker. Baker was an American-born dancer who arrived in Paris as a cabaret performer in the 1920s and went on to distinguish herself for aiding the French Resistance during World War II and campaigning in favor of the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S.

Dior’s couture collection has been sported by many groundbreaking women lately. Queen Rania of Jordan recently wore a Dior fall 2022 couture collection gown to the wedding of her son Crown Prince Al Hussein to Princess Rajwa.

Yeoh made history this year at the 2023 Academy Awards when she became the first Asian-American and only the second woman of color in history to win the Academy Award for Best Leading Actress for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” The actress is currently appearing in the new Disney+ action fantasy series “American Born Chinese,” a story that blends high school comedy with a battle between mythological Chinese gods. The show premiered on the streaming platform on May 24.