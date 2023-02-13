Michelle Yeoh Gives Lux Leather Jacket a Romantic Twist With Lace Skirt for Intimate Dinner

Michelle Yeoh opted for romantic and edgy details for an intimate dinner by Michelin-Star Chef Daniel Boulud in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Michelle Yeoh at the Intimate Dinner for Michelle Yeoh by Chef Daniel Boulud in Beverly Hills on Feb. 12. River Callaway for WWD

Yeoh’s ensemble included a liquid-leather-like jacket with sharp lapels and cutout botanical dealing on her shoulders. Underneath, she wore a black lace skirt, with tiers of ruffles throughout. She coordinated her black ensemble with gold jewelry, including a pair of chunky gold hoops, a gold ring and a black belt with a gold buckle. For shoes, she slipped into a pair of classic pointed-toe pumps. Yeoh usually collaborates with Jordan Johnson Chung on her stunning outfits. Her hair was styled straight into a middle part, caressing her shoulders. For makeup, she chose rosy blush, a matte pink lip and defined brows.

Michelle Yeoh at the Intimate Dinner for Michelle Yeoh by Chef Daniel Boulud in Beverly Hills on Feb. 12. River Callaway for WWD

The dinner by the famed chef was hosted by Mandarin Oriental and Michael Shvo. Lots of other stars were in attendance for the event, which was held to celebrate Yeoh, including Henry Golding, Ken Jeong, Angela Bassett and Stephanie Hsu.

Michelle Yeoh at the Intimate Dinner for Michelle Yeoh by chef Daniel Boulud in Beverly Hills on Feb. 12. River Callaway for WWD

Yeoh received an Oscar nomination last month for her film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” becoming the first Asian actress in 88 years to get a nod from the Academy Awards. She also was the first Asian actress to secure a nomination for Best Actress. She took home an award at the 2023 Golden Globes for Best Actress Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her starring in the film. To the red carpet for the award show, Yeoh arrived in a dazzling strapless sequin blue Armani Privé gown. Yeoh embraced another standout style moment at the Armani Privé Show during Paris Fashion Week last month, where she wore blue sequins again, but this time in the form of a structured blazer and a coordinating pair of blue pants.