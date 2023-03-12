Michelle Yeoh Celebrates Historic Best Actress Oscar Win in Dior Feathered Fringe Dress

Michelle Yeoh celebrated a historic Oscars win on Sunday. During the 95th annual ceremony in Los Angeles, Yeoh won Best Actress for “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,” making her the first Asian actress to win the award.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility,” she said in her acceptance speech. “And ladies, don’t let anyone ever tell you you are past your prime.”

Michelle Yeoh at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 60-year-old was a vision in Dior Couture. Her white gown was accentuated by dainty feathered fringe. The actress accessorized with a diamond headband, ring and chandelier earrings by Moussaieff, which were paired with a silver Richard Mille watch. Stylist Jordan Johnson Chung curated Yeoh’s heavenly look.

In 2023, Yeoh received her first Golden Globe. She won the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Yeoh, who has been acting since the 1980s, is known for her roles in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Crazy Rich Asians.” Yeoh led the cast of 2022’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” playing Chinese immigrant and laundromat owner Evelyn Quan Wang. Along with the sci-fi film’s eclectic plot, her performance led her to score the Female Actor in a Leading Role award at the 2023 SAG Awards.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.