Saturday's Digital Daily: February 25, 2023

Michelle Yeoh Goes Avant-garde in Schiaparelli Haute Couture for SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet

The actress is nominated for her starring role in "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once."

Michelle Yeoh at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michelle Williams in Dior Haute Couture
Michelle Yeoh
Viola Davis in Valentino
Jennifer Coolidge in Saint Laurent
Michelle Yeoh sparkled in Schiaparelli Haute Couture on Sunday at the 2023 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

The actress wore a simple black column gown that featured a pop of yellow sequined fringe down the front. Yeoh paired it with a glitzy ring and statement earrings by Moussaieff, both of which were covered in yellow diamonds.

Michelle Yeoh at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

She coordinated with a black watch and pointy Christian Louboutin pumps.

Yeoh was styled by Jordan Johnson Chung, who also curated her looks at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.

The actress’ hair and makeup evoked the ’60s. Yeoh wore her hair in a ponytail with wavy side bangs, along with pink lipstick and subtle blush.

Yeoh is nominated for her star turn in “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.” She’s up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. The sci-fi film, directed by the Daniels, received five SAG Award nominations in 2023. It’s tied with “The Banshees of Inisherin” for the most nominations.

Michelle Yeoh at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Yeoh and her “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” co-stars Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan are also presenters at the awards ceremony.

Yeoh is among the celebrities who embraced sequins on the red carpet throughout the start of awards season. She wore an embellished Armani Privé peplum gown to the 2023 Golden Globes, where she received her first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her role in “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.”

Michelle Yeoh at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.

