TikTok Star Mikayla Nogueira on How Pandemic Unemployment Led to an Unexpected Beauty Career, Viral Fame and Streamy Awards Nominations

TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira has over 14 million followers and 1 billion likes on the social media platform, where she shares beauty product reviews on K-beauty devices, airbrush makeup, and more, along with lifestyle and fashion videos. Her success has earned her two nominations for the 2023 Streamy Awards, where on Sunday in Los Angeles she will be recognized among her peers for outstanding content in the “Creator of the Year” and “Beauty” categories.

The ceremony will be the beauty influencer’s first award show, and she has her eyes on making a standout style statement on the red carpet. “I’m just excited to not only see what everyone else is wearing but to experience an award show. To be in a room with all like-minded people who do the same thing as me. It’s going to be really cool,” Nogueira said.

Nogueira has a clear vision for her look. “My goal with my outfit is to not only be chic, classy and formal, but to also bring those elements of color,” said the influencer, who collaborated with a stylist. “When you see me, expect a little bit of heel, lots of color and a lot of bling.”

Nogueira has tapped Alexis Oakley to take care of her beauty. “That will allow me to kind of relax a little bit,” she said. “I want to do something smoky and dramatic on the eyes, a lot of eyeliner and a classic nude lip.”

Nogueira plans on utilizing her E.l.f. Lip Kit — her collaboration with the brand that released in June. “I still wear the lipstick constantly.”

She has worked alongside other top beauty brands like Glow Recipe, Glamlite, but the road to TikTok stardom began during the pandemic.

After Nogueira graduated in 2020 from Bryant University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in communications, she secured a job at Ulta Beauty. Amid the global pandemic, Nogueira lost her job and began to re-evaluate her career.

“When COVID hit. I was kind of thinking to myself… I have all this free time on my hands,” Nogueira said. “I was basically sitting at home unsure of what to do with my life, but it gave me the opportunity to become more passionate about makeup because I actually had time to get creative with it.”

“Once I saw that people actually took an interest in what I had to say, what I would teach, and all the looks I would do, that’s when I said to myself, ‘you know, I really should have faith in myself,’” she added. “For the longest time in my life, I thought that I wouldn’t be able to go anywhere with it (makeup), so it just changed my whole life… it made me a true believer in following your dreams.”

The 2023 Streamy Awards celebrates the best in digital content creation. Joining host MatPat, social media stars are vying for top honors in a range of categories, including fashion, beauty, sports and more. 10 nominees are up for “Creator of the Year,” including Charli D’Amelio, MrBeast, Logan Paul, Mikayla Nogueira and Alix Earle.