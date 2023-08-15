Millie Bobby Brown Channels Her ‘Womanly’ Evolution in Pastels and Lingerie Inspiration for Exclusive Photoshoot

Millie Bobby Brown poses in the latest WWD editorial for the Aug. 14 Digital Daily. The actor appears in a full editorial shot by Katie McCurdy and styled by WWD’s style director, Alex Badia.

As one of the biggest stars in young Hollywood, Brown’s fashion editorial featured plenty of fashion options from brands ranging from Versace to Et Ochs.

Brown has launched her first fragrance, Wildly Me, based on the idea of celebrating oneself. “I was never allowed to wear fragrance when I was younger,” Brown told WWD’s eye editor, Leigh Nordstrom, in the interview. “So I’m 19, I finally started finding who I am and figuring out who I am — slowly — and fragrance, it just feels very womanly. It just feels like the next step.”

The “Stranger Things” actress also discussed her Gen-Z focused beauty brand Florence by Mills Beauty, her style and beauty journey and why she’s chosen to step away from social media.

Here, a closer look at Bobby Brown’s photoshoot for WWD.

Barbiecore Versace

Millie Bobby Brown Katie McCurdy/WWD

For the opening image, Brown wore a Barbiecore pink Versace wool cropped jacket and pencil skirt. The look was paired with Gianvito Rossi pumps and accessorized with Oliver Blandi diamond mini burst studs and an Eéra gold and diamond earring. The actress was accompanied by an adorable miniature golden doodle in a pink tutu with ruffle trim and a giant bow.

The Cover Look

Millie Bobby Brown Katie McCurdy/WWD

For her look for the cover, Bobby Brown channeled quiet luxury in a silk ribbed dress from Fendi. While her dress was minimalist, she was bedazzled in jewelry, including several Marlo Laz yellow gold and diamond charm necklaces, a rainbow sapphire tennis necklace from Mateo, a diamond burst stud from Oliver Blandi, a gold and diamond pavé earrings from Eéra and a FoundRae gold cigar band.

The Bodysuit

Millie Bobby Brown Katie McCurdy/WWD

Brown downed a viscose and elastane bodysuit slit midi dress in light purple from Et Ochs. She adopted the opera glove trend with Miscreants gloves. The look was topped off by metallic silver pumps from Fendi. Brown donned the FoundRae cigar band, the Oliver Blandi earring and the Eéra earring.

Lingerie

Millie Bobby Brown Katie McCurdy/WWD

The minimalist aesthetic for the editorial was further emphasized by Brown wearing an N21 Alessandro Dell’Acqua silk dress with lace insert paired with Louis Vuitton calfskin kappa leather trench coat. She topped off this look with the Marlo Laz necklaces, the Mateo rainbow tennis necklace, the Oliver Blandi diamond stud and the Eéra gold and white diamond earring.