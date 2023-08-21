×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: August 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Gant CEO Patrik Söderström on How to Keep a Heritage Brand Relevant

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Uniqlo to Partner With Opéra Garnier

Business

Supreme Opens First Store in Seoul

Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons Embrace Sheer Trend for Southampton Arts Center Summerfest

Aoki Lee Simmons also celebrated her 21st birthday at the event's After Dark party.

Ming Lee Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons, Southampton Arts Center Summerfest
Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons attend Southampton Arts Center SummerFest on Aug. 19 at Southampton Arts Center in Southampton, New York. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Ming Lee and Aoki Lee Simmons, the daughters of fashion mogul Kimora Lee Simmons, attended the 2023 Southampton Arts Center Summerfest in Southampton, New York, on Saturday, embracing the sheer trend.

Ming wore an ethereal white corset dress with a sheer bodice and a silk skirt from Dion Lee. She topped off the look with white crisscross strap-heeled sandals. Aoki donned a black and lace maxi slipdress with sheer detail at the bodice and middle of the skirt from Rat & Boa. She completed the look with black heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Ming Lee Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons, Southampton Arts Center Summerfest
Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The Southampton Arts Center Summerfest is an annual event that helps raise funds for the center and honors the donors who help make programming at the institution possible. This year’s event, marking the institution’s 10-year anniversary, was sponsored by Bulgari.

Ming Lee Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons, Southampton Arts Center Summerfest
Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

During the three-course dinner, the organization’s founding chair Simone Levinson was honored with a performance by Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose and Broadway actress Jessica Vosk. DeBose sang “Everybody Says Don’t” from Stephen Sondheim’s “Side by Side” and Vosk sang “Hallelujah.” The singers did a duet of “Pure Imagination,” originally made popular by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.”

Related Articles

Following the dinner and performances, guests were invited to the After Dark Party put on with the aid of Andrew Warren and his agency Collxab. Ming served as a co-chair for this year’s event. She was joined by Ivy Getty, Gaia Matisse, Conor Kennedy, Emma Holzer, Ava Dash, Alexander Hankin, Brooks Marks, Ryan Thomas Roth, Makenzie Phelan and Julia Moshy.

The After Dark Party also served as a celebration for Aoki’s 21st birthday. “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks was also in attendance debuting her new caviar line. Peter Thomas Roth provided gift bags of its skin care products.

Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons Go Sheer for Southampton's Summerfest 2023

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad