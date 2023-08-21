Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons Embrace Sheer Trend for Southampton Arts Center Summerfest

Ming Lee and Aoki Lee Simmons, the daughters of fashion mogul Kimora Lee Simmons, attended the 2023 Southampton Arts Center Summerfest in Southampton, New York, on Saturday, embracing the sheer trend.

Ming wore an ethereal white corset dress with a sheer bodice and a silk skirt from Dion Lee. She topped off the look with white crisscross strap-heeled sandals. Aoki donned a black and lace maxi slipdress with sheer detail at the bodice and middle of the skirt from Rat & Boa. She completed the look with black heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The Southampton Arts Center Summerfest is an annual event that helps raise funds for the center and honors the donors who help make programming at the institution possible. This year’s event, marking the institution’s 10-year anniversary, was sponsored by Bulgari.

During the three-course dinner, the organization’s founding chair Simone Levinson was honored with a performance by Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose and Broadway actress Jessica Vosk. DeBose sang “Everybody Says Don’t” from Stephen Sondheim’s “Side by Side” and Vosk sang “Hallelujah.” The singers did a duet of “Pure Imagination,” originally made popular by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.”

Following the dinner and performances, guests were invited to the After Dark Party put on with the aid of Andrew Warren and his agency Collxab. Ming served as a co-chair for this year’s event. She was joined by Ivy Getty, Gaia Matisse, Conor Kennedy, Emma Holzer, Ava Dash, Alexander Hankin, Brooks Marks, Ryan Thomas Roth, Makenzie Phelan and Julia Moshy.

The After Dark Party also served as a celebration for Aoki’s 21st birthday. “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks was also in attendance debuting her new caviar line. Peter Thomas Roth provided gift bags of its skin care products.