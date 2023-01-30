×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 30, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci’s New Creative Director: The Reaction

Fashion

Tiffany & Nike Tease Upcoming Collab After Photos Leak

Accessories

High Jewelry Houses Embrace Color, Big Stones and Sharing

Miranda Kerr Takes White-hot Dressing to G’Day USA Arts Gala in Striking Alex Perry Dress

The Australian model was presented with the Excellence in the Arts award.

Miranda Kerr at the G'Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles, California.
Miranda Kerr at the G'Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Miranda Kerr arrived at the G’Day USA Arts Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles wearing an Alex Perry dress.

Miranda Kerr at the G'Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles, California.
Miranda Kerr at the G’Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

The details of Kerr’s strapless gown included a straight neckline and a cinched fit throughout. The white dress was adorned in slightly ruffled detailing from top to bottom, mirroring the look of paper-mâché. She coordinated her outfit with shimmering Christian Louboutin heels and some jewelry by Rahaminov Diamonds. When it came to hair, the model wore glamorous curls with a side part. For her special gala look, Kerr worked with Jessica Paster. Accompanying Kerr to the event was her husband Evan Spiegel, who wore a navy blue suit.

Related Galleries

Miranda Kerr at the G'Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles, California.
Miranda Kerr at the G’Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Kerr was one of the honorees for the gala, which raised funds for the American Australian Association and its Arts Fund, which enriches the experiences of the next generation of Australian and American artists. The model was presented with the Excellence in the Arts award by Katy Perry. For the event, Perry went gold, wearing a gold Zimmermann bralette and skirt. Along with Kerr, Sam Worthington and The Kid Laroi were 2023 honorees.

Miranda Kerr and her husband, Evan Spiegel at the G'Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles, California.
Miranda Kerr and her husband, Evan Spiegel, at the G’Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

“Last night’s @gdayusa event was so much fun celebrating the strong partnership between the U.S. and Australia. A huge congratulations to my fellow honorees @thekidlaroi and Sam Worthington. And a big thank you to @katyperry for her kind and heartfelt words 🇦🇺❤️🥰,” part of Kerr’s Instagram caption read regarding the gala.

Kerr continues to wow many with her standout style. To Curateur‘s celebratory dinner in October, she wore a green embellished Valentino gown with chic cutouts. She also continues to make waves in the wellness industry. In the same year, Kerr collaborated with Megan Roup on a two-week workout program for The Sculpt Society. Titled “Feel Good,” it included quick low-impact exercises and Kerr’s Kora Organics body products: the “Invigorating Body Scrub,” “Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion” and “Renewing Hand & Body Wash.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Hot Summer Bags

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Miranda Kerr Dons Alex Perry Strapless Dress at G'Day USA Arts Gala 

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad