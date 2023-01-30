Miranda Kerr Takes White-hot Dressing to G’Day USA Arts Gala in Striking Alex Perry Dress

Miranda Kerr arrived at the G’Day USA Arts Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles wearing an Alex Perry dress.

Miranda Kerr at the G’Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

The details of Kerr’s strapless gown included a straight neckline and a cinched fit throughout. The white dress was adorned in slightly ruffled detailing from top to bottom, mirroring the look of paper-mâché. She coordinated her outfit with shimmering Christian Louboutin heels and some jewelry by Rahaminov Diamonds. When it came to hair, the model wore glamorous curls with a side part. For her special gala look, Kerr worked with Jessica Paster. Accompanying Kerr to the event was her husband Evan Spiegel, who wore a navy blue suit.

Miranda Kerr at the G’Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Kerr was one of the honorees for the gala, which raised funds for the American Australian Association and its Arts Fund, which enriches the experiences of the next generation of Australian and American artists. The model was presented with the Excellence in the Arts award by Katy Perry. For the event, Perry went gold, wearing a gold Zimmermann bralette and skirt. Along with Kerr, Sam Worthington and The Kid Laroi were 2023 honorees.

Miranda Kerr and her husband, Evan Spiegel, at the G’Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

“Last night’s @gdayusa event was so much fun celebrating the strong partnership between the U.S. and Australia. A huge congratulations to my fellow honorees @thekidlaroi and Sam Worthington. And a big thank you to @katyperry for her kind and heartfelt words 🇦🇺❤️🥰,” part of Kerr’s Instagram caption read regarding the gala.

Kerr continues to wow many with her standout style. To Curateur‘s celebratory dinner in October, she wore a green embellished Valentino gown with chic cutouts. She also continues to make waves in the wellness industry. In the same year, Kerr collaborated with Megan Roup on a two-week workout program for The Sculpt Society. Titled “Feel Good,” it included quick low-impact exercises and Kerr’s Kora Organics body products: the “Invigorating Body Scrub,” “Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion” and “Renewing Hand & Body Wash.”