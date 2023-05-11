Miranda Lambert Shines in Blue Thigh-high Slit Dress at ACM Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Miranda Lambert appeared at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday. She’s nominated for four awards including Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for “Palomino.”

Lambert wore a corseted cobalt gown with a thigh-high slit. The frock’s plunging bodice featured a crystallized geometric pattern. Lambert accessorized with blue point-toe pumps. She also added on diamond and sapphire earrings by Gismondi 1754.

Miranda Lambert at the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for PMC

Lambert was assisted by her longtime stylist, Tiffany Gifford. Gifford is known for dressing several country stars, including Wynonna Judd and Elle King.

Lambert wore her blond locks in flowing waves, courtesy of hairdresser Johnny Lavoy. Moani Lee did the singer’s makeup, which included a smokey eye, pink blush and nude lipstick.

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert at the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. WireImage

Lambert attended the ACM Awards alongside her husband, police officer Brendan McLoughlin, who she’s been married to since 2019.

With a total of 31 wins, Lambert is the most-awarded artist in ACM history, a feat she achieved in 2019. She’s a five-time winner of Album of the Year, and she’s scored Female Vocalist of the Year nine times.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.