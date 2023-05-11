×
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 11, 2023

Miranda Lambert Shines in Blue Thigh-high Slit Dress at ACM Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Lambert is nominated for four awards this year, including Entertainer of the Year.

Miranda Lambert at the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas.
Miranda Lambert at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2023. Gilbert Flores for PMC

Miranda Lambert appeared at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday. She’s nominated for four awards including Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for “Palomino.”

Lambert wore a corseted cobalt gown with a thigh-high slit. The frock’s plunging bodice featured a crystallized geometric pattern. Lambert accessorized with blue point-toe pumps. She also added on diamond and sapphire earrings by Gismondi 1754.

Miranda Lambert at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Miranda Lambert at the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for PMC

Lambert was assisted by her longtime stylist, Tiffany Gifford. Gifford is known for dressing several country stars, including Wynonna Judd and Elle King.

Lambert wore her blond locks in flowing waves, courtesy of hairdresser Johnny Lavoy. Moani Lee did the singer’s makeup, which included a smokey eye, pink blush and nude lipstick.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert at the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. WireImage

Lambert attended the ACM Awards alongside her husband, police officer Brendan McLoughlin, who she’s been married to since 2019.

With a total of 31 wins, Lambert is the most-awarded artist in ACM history, a feat she achieved in 2019. She’s a five-time winner of Album of the Year, and she’s scored Female Vocalist of the Year nine times.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

