Miranda Lambert Shines in Bedazzled Black Power Suit on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Miranda Lambert made a sparkling appearance on Monday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

To promote her new cookbook and memoir, “Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen,” the country star opted for a black power suit with crystal-like embellishments throughout. Her blazer was held together with a single button and her pants had a slight flare. Lambert completed her look with clear pointed-toe heels.

Miranda Lambert on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Lloyd Bishop/NBC

While on the show, Lambert talked with Meyers about friendship, music and cooking, all themes featured in her new cookbook.

“It’s basically just stories and memories. Growing up with a group of strong women around me like that, it really prepared me for the world. I’ve been in the music industry for 20 years, so I feel like without their wisdom, I don’t know if I could have made it” she said about her cookbook, which was cowritten by Holly Gleason and incorporates personal anecdotes about Lambert’s life.

Miranda Lambert on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Lambert has made a case for statement looks. She arrived at the 2023 Grammy Awards in March wearing a black long-sleeved gown by Le Thanh Hoa, which featured silver fringe tassels throughout. To the 2022 BMI Country Awards in November, she chose a Safiyaa black minidress with a green crisscross detail on her chest. To the 2022 CMA Awards that same month, she went dainty on the red carpet in a pink dress with a black lace overlay, which led into an alluring side train.

Along with her style, Lambert is also an award-winning music star, continuing her Las Vegas residency titled “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency.”