Miss Universe Organization Launches Skin Care Brand Designed for Diverse Backgrounds With Botanicals From All Seven Continents

The Miss Universe Organization is aiming to support people looking their best both inside and out.

On Friday, the beauty pageant organization announced the launch of skin care line Miss Universe 7C+, done in collaboration with beauty expert Olivia Quido and entrepreneur Raul Rocha.

“For an impressive 72 years, Miss Universe has been an unwavering champion of beauty. It is our privilege and pride to collaborate with two key partners who shares our vision of celebrating diverse women around the world,” Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, the chief executive officer of JKN Global Group PCL said in a statement.

Posted to the organization’s official Instagram page, a video showcases 2022 Miss Universe winner R’Bonney Gabriel using the upcoming skin care line.

“The Secret is in every moment. The secret is in you. Conquer the universe with confidence,” a voice can be heard saying in the clip.

To address the skin care needs of a wide population, including those from different regions, racial backgrounds and ages, Miss Universe Skincare includes ingredients from different parts of the world.

Consisting of nine products, including the Fresh Face Milky Cleanser, the Golden Glow Face Serum and the In the Spotlight Sunscreen, the skin care brand will also feature botanicals gathered sustainably across the seven continents, including Lichen Extract — said to have anti-inflammatory properties from Usnic Acid found in Antarctica.

Among the central botanicals across the skin care line is Baobab extract from the “Tree of Life,” widely regarded as the oldest tree in Namibia. The ingredient is thought to help firm and moisturize the skin. The skin care line products also include Aphanizomenon-flos-aquae (AFA), a Klamath Lake blue-green algae found in the Pacific Northwest.

Miss Universe Skincare will be unveiled at the 72nd Miss Universe competition in El Salvador in November. Then, the products will be available for purchase at Missuniverseskincare.com. In addition, Miss Universe Skincare will become the official skin care brand of the Miss Universe pageant and all contestants will be brand advocates.