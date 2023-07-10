Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel Crowns First Transgender Winner of Miss Netherlands

Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel took part in a historic crowning of Miss Netherlands on Saturday in the town of Leusden. Model Rikkie Kollé became the annual pageant’s first transgender winner. Kollé will compete for the title of Miss Universe 2023 later this year.

For the occasion, Gabriel, a fashion designer from Houston, wore a neon green corset gown with a plunging neckline. Her ensemble included sheer elbow-length fingerless gloves, which were adorned with ruffles matching the gown’s bright hue.

R’Bonney Gabriel at the final of Miss Netherlands 2023 in Leusden, the Netherlands on July 8. MEGA

Gabriel’s gown paid homage to the “vibrant colors of the Netherlands fashion,” according to her July 9 Instagram post.

The pageant queen accessorized her look with diamond chandelier earrings and a double pendant necklace. Gabriel’s brunette tresses were styled in neat waves, while her makeup consisted of cut crease eye shadow and pink lipstick.

R’Bonney Gabriel and Rikkie Kollé at the final of Miss Netherlands 2023 in Leusden, the Netherlands on July 8. MEGA

While accepting her crown, Kollé wore a slip-inspired gown with a thigh-high slit from Dress by Estelle, which featured a corset bodice and draped detailing.

“I want to be a voice and role model for all young women and queer people,” Kollé told USA Today. “I know better than anyone else what it’s like to feel alone and not be surrounded by only positive thoughts.”

Previously, Miss Spain Angel Ponce became the first transgender delegate for Miss Universe in 2018.

Gabriel’s Miss Universe 2022 win was also historic, with her being the first mixed-heritage Filipina to win the title, as well as the pageant’s eldest winner at 28. She previously took home the Miss USA crown in 2022.

Gabriel will attend Miss Universe 2023 to pass down her crown. This year’s pageant will take place in El Salvador, which last hosted the competition in 1975. The exact city and date have not yet been confirmed.

Pakistan will make its Miss Universe debut in 2023, while Bangladesh, Denmark, Egypt, Guyana, Hungary, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Norway and Zimbabwe will return to the competition.

Miss Universe was founded more than 70 years ago in 1952.