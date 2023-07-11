×
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: July 11, 2023

Rebecca Ferguson Serves Drama in Maison Natan Dress and Statement Necklace at ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning’ Premiere

The film, which is the seventh iteration in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, will be released Friday.

Rebecca Ferguson at the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere on July 10 in New York City.
"MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - Dead Reckoning - Part 1" World Premiere in Rome in Spanish Steps in Rome on June 19, 2023. 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Rebecca Ferguson. Photo credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997365_094.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
World premiere of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning in Rome. With Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Cary Elwes, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Greg Tarzan Davis, Simon Pegg, Frederick Schmidt, Shea Whigham, Mariela Garriga, Rebecca Ferguson, director Christopher McQuarrie, Pom Klementieff . 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Vanessa Kirby. Photo credit: ROM@MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997461_087.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
"MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - Dead Reckoning - Part 1" World Premiere in Rome in Spanish Steps in Rome on June 19, 2023. 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Greg Tarzan Davis. Photo credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997406_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
"MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - Dead Reckoning - Part 1" World Premiere in Rome in Spanish Steps in Rome on June 19, 2023. 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Esai Morales. Photo credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997406_049.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rebecca Ferguson opted for an avant-garde look for the “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere in New York City on Monday.

The actress, who stars in the upcoming film, wore a strapless sparkling silver gown from Maison Natan’s couture collection. Styled by Tom Eerebout, Ferguson made a sculptural statement with her accessories, wearing an oversize warped necklace.

Rebecca Ferguson at the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere on July 10 in New York City.
Rebecca Ferguson at the “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere on July 10 in New York City. Lexie Moreland for Variety

Here, WWD showcases the other stars who attended the “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere in New York City on Monday.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise at the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere on July 10 in New York City.
Tom Cruise Daniel Zuchnik for Variety

Tom Cruise, the star of the film, arrived on the red carpet in a gray suit with a matching top. The seasoned actor has been working with sister-styling team Wendi and Nicole on his looks throughout the “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” press tour, looking to designers Celine and Brioni.

Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell at the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere on July 10 in New York City.
Hayley Atwell Daniel Zuchnik for Variety

Hayley Atwell put a dainty spin on an edgy aesthetic in a silver gunmetal-inspired gown with sparkling straps. The Alberta Ferretti ensemble was from the brand’s resort 2024 collection, which WWD reported, paid tribute to Federico Fellini. Atwell plays Grace, a puzzling thief in the upcoming picture.

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby at the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere on July 10 in New York City.
Vanessa Kirby Daniel Zuchnik for Variety

Vanessa Kirby donned an alluring Schiaparelli haute couture slip-like gown. Her frock also featured a black texturized cape attachment, which doubled as sleeves. The actress paired her outfit, which is from Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture collection, with dazzling Cartier jewelry, including the Cartier rain de Café earrings. Kirby is a Cartier ambassador.

Pom Klementieff

Pom Klementieff at the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere on July 10 in New York City.
Pom Klementieff Lexie Moreland for Variety

Pom Klementieff made a red statement at the red-carpet premiere, a look that channeled her character Paris from the upcoming film. Klementieff’s off-the-shoulder shiny ensemble was from Giorgio Armani Privé’s spring 2011 couture collection. “The designer said his collection was made with strong, modern women in mind. It, too, was based on precise lines and sparkly things,” WWD reported on the collection in 2011.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” is the seventh Tom Cruise-helmed action film in the “Mission: Impossible” universe. The actor will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt, working with the IMF team to track down a new weapon that could threaten humanity. The film will be released in theaters on Friday.

