Molly Shannon Takes on Romantic Style in Black Lace Dress for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Molly Shannon appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday, giving a romantic twist on the little black dress.

The actress wore a black lace embroidered dress with a flare sleeve and a thigh-high slit. She coordinated the dress with black crystal-embellished heeled sandals.

Actress Molly Shannon during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on April 6. Todd Owyoung/NBC

During her segment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Shannon discussed how it felt to get back into the groove of “Saturday Night Live” after being away from variety shows for so long, the time she did an impersonation of Courtney Love and her memoir “Hello Molly!” which was released on April 12 last year.

Shannon is returning to her “SNL” roots this Saturday to host the program. The actress was a main cast member from 1995 to 2001. During this time, she created the character Mary Katherine Gallagher, who would inspire the 1999 comedy film “Superstar” co-starring Will Ferrell.

Shannon previously hosted “SNL” in 2007, which made her the second former female cast member to ever return as a host, after Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

In 2016, Shannon began taking more roles displaying her range as an actress, including headlining the HBO show “Divorce” with Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church. Her film “Miles” premiered at Outfest in July of that same year, followed by “Other People.” She also had a minor role in “The Layover” with William H. Macy.

Shannon stars in the new film “A Good Person,” which was released on March 24. The film tells the story of a young woman who has it all, but then her world comes crumbling down after a fatal accident that leaves her with unresolved grief and an opioid addiction. In addition to Shannon, the film features Florence Pugh as the lead, along with Morgan Freeman and Celeste O’Connor.