Morphe Launches Makeup Collection With TikTok Influencer Meredith Duxbury

Morphe is collaborating with beauty artist and TikTok content creator Meredith Duxbury on a limited-edition makeup collection. Announced Tuesday, the collaboration will feature six makeup products with uses for the eyes, lips and face, as well as come in a number of textures and finishes. The full collection includes palettes, a foaming face primer, lip liner and a brow-sculpting wax and brush duo.

Duxbury is said to have been very involved in the development of the makeup line. She is known on social media for creating vibrant, colorful, avant-garde makeup looks, and using a borderline-absurd amount of foundation.

Meredith Duxbury in the Morphe X Meredith Duxbury collection. Courtesy of Morphe

The Morphe X Meredith Duxbury 35-Pan Artistry Palette ($34) was designed and developed by Duxbury. The product features a variety of eye shadows in matte, shimmer and molten metallic finishes along with a guide to creating four of Duxbury’s most signature makeup looks.

The Morphe X Meredith Duxbury Power Multi-Effects Palette. Courtesy of Morphe

The collection also includes the Morphe X Meredith Duxbury Power Multi-Effects Palette ($18), which is a nine-pan array of duo-chrome, shimmer and silk slip tan mix shades that can be used across the entire face. Adding to the versatility of the collection is the Morphe X Meredith Duxbury Eye, Face, & Lip Gloss ($12), which is an allover gloss that can be added anywhere for an extra touch of shine.

Duxbury, who currently has more than 18 million followers on TikTok, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share her reaction to a Morphe X Meredith Duxbury billboard in New York City.

“SOHO, NYC!!! HOW IS THIS REAL LIFE?! I am incredibly proud of my new @morphebrushes X Meredith collection. I’ve been working on this for over a year and put so much effort into designing and creating each and every product for all of you to love,” part of her caption read.

The Morphe X Meredith Duxbury collection launches on Morphe.com on Thursday and on Ulta.com on Sunday. In addition, the Ulta Beauty store at Herald Square in New York City is hosting a Meredith Duxbury meet-and-greet on Sunday, where fans will get a chance to interact with Duxbury and score limited-edition merchandise.