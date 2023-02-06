×
Monday's Digital Daily: February 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Fashion Writer, Stylist Hilary Alexander Dies at Age 77

Business

The Vitamin Shoppe Rolling Out Franchises

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

The Most-searched Grammy Awards Red Carpet Looks of 2023

Taylor Swift came out on top as the most-searched Grammys red carpet look this year.

Taylor Swift at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmikat
Doja Cat
View ALL 69 Photos

The 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet didn’t disappoint. Stars brought their best fashion looks, from Roberto Cavalli ensembles to minimalist Miu Miu looks to over-the-top couture; there was no shortage of style at this year’s ceremony.

This year’s awards show had many history-making moments. Beyoncé became the most-awarded performer in Grammy history with 32 awards. Sam Smith and Kim Petras also made history, becoming the first gender non-conforming person and transgender woman to win the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their chart-topping hit “Unholy.”

WWD looks back at some of the most-searched looks from Sunday night’s red carpet.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift wore a midnight sky-inspired two-piece ensemble from Roberto Cavalli to this year’s Grammy Awards. The singer took home the award for Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

Taylor Swift at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Swift Michael Buckner for Variety

Harry Styles

Harry Styles wore a multicolored nipple-baring jumpsuit by young label Egonlab to the ceremony. He won the Grammy for Album of the Year for “Harry’s House.”

Harry Styles at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles Michael Buckner for Variety

Shania Twain

Shania Twain channeled camp energy with her white and black sequin polka dot suit and matching hat by Harris Reed. She also bedazzled herself with a diamond necklace from Messika.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shania Twain attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Shania Twain Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly wore a shiny metallic silver suit as he was accompanied by his fiancée Megan Fox, who was a presenter at this year’s ceremony. The singer, well known for his signature nail polish, donned a classic black color for the evening.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Machine Gun Kelly attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Machine Gun Kelly Getty Images for The Recording A

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile took home three Grammy Awards, including one for Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses.” She wore a sparkling black Versace jacket paired with a pink shirt and black tie for the evening.

Brandi Carlile at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Brandi Carlile Michael Buckner for Variety

Smokey Robinson

Music legend Smokey Robinson arrived on the red carpet wearing a suit to match his golden green eyes. The iconic musician wore a teal suit as he accompanied his wife Frances Glandney in a lavender and feather trim suit.

Smokey Robinson and Frances Glandney
Smokey Robinson and Frances Glandney Michael Buckner/Variety

Mary J. Blige

The famed singer turned heads in this silver sequin cutout dress by The Blonds. The look was completed with custom silver boots and accessorized with a gold belt and statement earrings.

Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Michael Buckner/Variety

Trevor Noah

As this year’s host, Trevor Noah arrived on the red carpet looking quintessentially dapper in a custom Gucci tuxedo. His best statement was arguably him accessorizing with a white gold, emerald, onyx and diamond brooch from Cartier.

Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah Michael Buckner/Variety

Bebe Rexha

The Grammy-nominated singer channeled Barbie inspiration for her red carpet look. She wore a custom pink halter top gown from Moschino for this year’s ceremony.

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha Michael Buckner/Variety

Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo had a lot to celebrate with his Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, an accolade some singers spend years trying to get nominated for. For the career achieving moment, the singer took a laid-back but elevated approach to red carpet style with a button-up shirt, denim pants and a leather jacket from Bottega Venetta.

Omar Apollo
Omar Apollo Michael Buckner/Variety
