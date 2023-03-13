Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Dwayne Johnson Top Google’s 10 Most-Searched Oscars Red Carpet 2023 Looks

Google has revealed the most-searched red carpet looks from the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Among the top 10 list are stars who are known for their frequent standout style, including Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Angela Bassett. Mindy Kaling, Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson also made the cut, with unique, unexpected ensembles.

Here, the top 10 most-searched red carpet looks from the 2023 Oscars.

Rihanna

Rihanna Gilbert Flores for Variety

Rihanna made a highly anticipated arrival at the awards in an edgy ensemble, wearing a bondage-inspired Alaïa dress. Underneath the leather band dress was a sheer detail that highlighted her baby bump, as the star announced after her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance that she was expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. Rihanna, who also took the stage at the awards to perform her Oscar-nominated single “Lift Me Up” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, paired her look with a messy updo, cocktail rings and custom-made Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose Gilbert Flores for Variety

Ariana DeBose, who was one of the presenters at the awards, wore a custom Atelier Versace gown. It featured shimmering geometric-inspired detailing, a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves along with a dramatic side train. DeBose is no stranger to awards season, as she won an Oscar in 2022 for her performance in “West Side Story.”

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Gilbert Flores for Variety

For the occasion, Kaling wore a white Vera Wang gown with a sheer panel insert on the bodice and cutout detailing on her shoulders. She later changed into a black version of the custom gown from the brand to present the Academy Award for Best Original Score, which ended up going to composer Volker Bertelmann.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain Gilbert Flores for Variety

Chastain opted for a romantic look to the awards, wearing a custom Gucci gown with a silver base and a black peekaboo feature on her plunging neckline. When it came to hair, the “George & Tammy” star embraced Old Hollywood-style curls and a dramatic side part. The actress won her first Oscar in 2022 for her portrayal of famed televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in the film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Gilbert Flores for Variety

Lady Gaga, who performed at the awards, looked to Versace’s latest fall ready-to-wear collection for her outfit. The singer and actress, who was nominated for Best Original Song for her track “Hold My Hand,” wore a sheer corset gown with a low-rise skirt from the brand.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone Getty Images

The Indian actress stunned on the red carpet, embracing all-black dressing in a Louis Vuitton gown with a mermaid silhouette. The strapless off-the-shoulder gown featured a sweetheart neckline and matching opera gloves. She presented the performance of Best Original Song nominee and ultimate winner, “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR.”

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson Getty Images

The veteran actor embraced a sharp look to the awards, wearing a metallic gray suit jacket with a matching bowtie. He coordinated the suit with black trousers and a white button-up with gold details.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett Gilbert Flores for Variety

Cate Blanchett is known for wearing sustainable looks and this time was no different. The actress, who was among the nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role, wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown with a baby blue top from an archival collection and a skirt cut from fully sustainable silk. Blanchett portrayed the musician Lydia Tár in the film “Tár,” which was released in theatres on Oct. 7.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Gilbert Flores for Variety

Angela Bassett brought the kiss of spring to the red capret, donning a purple organza Moschino gown with a dramatic bow neckline. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson added a pop of vibrant color to his Oscars ensemble, wearing a peach pink suit jacket with a matching floral attachment. Underneath the double-breasted jacket, he wore a classic white button-up and a black bow tie. Johnson joined Emily Blunt in presenting the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show and performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe were among the presenters. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.