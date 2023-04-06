MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023: How to Watch the Show, Nominees, Host and More

The 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards are scheduled to take place on May 7 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The annual ceremony celebrates fan-favorite TV shows, movies and acting performances in categories such as Best Kiss, Best Fight and Best Villan.

Different than other award shows in Hollywood, the MTV Movie and TV Awards is known for its nonchalant energy, which creates the opportunity for unexpected moments, such as Ben Stiller cosplaying as Tom Cruise’s stunt double, Will Ferrell and Sacha Baron Cohen making out and a shirtless Joe Manganiello carrying Elizabeth Banks off stage.

WWD has rounded up a what to know and how to watch guide for this year’s ceremony.

Who is hosting this year’s ceremony?

Drew Barrymore will host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. She made the announcement on her Instagram with help from Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Barrymore is also nominated for Best Host for “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

How can I watch the awards?

The ceremony will be televised on MTV’s channel as well as live-streamed on MTV’s website with a Paramount+ account. Free trials are available on Paramount+ for a week, with the entry-level subscription tier starting at $5.

What performers are confirmed for the show?

Sia, Travis Barker and Steve Aoki are all confirmed to perform at the event.

What are the awards categories this year?

Categories this year include Best Movie, Best Show, Best Performance in a Movie, Best Performance in a Show, Best Hero, Best Villain, Best Kiss, Best Comedic Performance, Breakthrough Performance, Best Fight, Most Frightened Performance, Best Duo, Best Kick-ass Cast, Best Song, Best Docu-Reality Series, Best Competition Series, Best Host, Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Documentary.

Can I vote in this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards?

Fans can vote for their favorite movies and TV series to win by creating an account and logging in on mtv.com or signing in with their Gmail account. Voting is now open on MTV’s website.

Who’s nominated?

This year’s nominees list included “Stranger Things,” “The Last of Us” and “Wednesday” in the Best Show category, while “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: the Way of Water” are among the nominees for Best Movie. The full list was released by MTV on Wednesday.

Best Show

“Stranger Things”

“The Last of Us”

“The White Lotus”

“Wednesday”

“Wolf Pack”

“Yellowstone”

“Yellowjackets”

Best Movie

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Nope”

“Scream VI”

“Smile”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Sadie Sink, “Stranger Things”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Florence Pugh, “Don’t Worry Darling”

Keke Palmer, “Nope”

Michael B. Jordan, “Creed III”

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”



Best Hero

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Paul Rudd, “Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Harry Styles, “Don’t Worry Darling”

Jamie Campbell Bower, “Stranger Things”

M3gan, “M3gan”

The Bear, “Cocaine Bear”

Best Duo

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, “Do Revenge”

Jenna Ortega and Thing, “Wednesday”

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, “The White Lotus”

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Docu-reality Series

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

“The Kardashians”

“Vanderpump Rules”

Best Competition Series

“All-Star Shore”

“Big Brother”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars”

“The Challenge: USA”

“The Traitors”

Best Host

Drew Barrymore, “The Drew Barrymore Show”

Joel Madden, “Ink Master”

Nick Cannon, “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Best Reality On-Screen Team (Presented by Sonic)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

Tori Deal and Devin Walker, “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, “Vanderpump Rules”

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Best Song

Demi Lovato, “Still Alive” (“Scream Vi”)

Doja Cat, “Vegas” (“Elvis”)

Lady Gaga, “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

OneRepublic, “I Ain’t Worried” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Rihanna, “Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Taylor Swift, “Carolina” (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

Best Music Documentary

“Halftime”

“Love, Lizzo”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Sheryl”

“The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don Mclean’s American Pie”

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery 2”

Dylan O’brien, “Not Okay”

Jennifer Coolidge, “Shotgun Wedding”

Keke Palmer, “Nope”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny, “Bullet Train”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Emma D’arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Joseph Quinn, “Stranger Things”

Rachel Sennott, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Cocaine Bear”

Justin Long, “Barbarian”

Rachel Sennott, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Sosie Bacon, “Smile”

Best Kick-Ass Cast

“Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Outer Banks”

“Stranger Things”

“Teen Wolf: the Movie”

Best Kiss (Presented by Cheetos)

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux, “The Last of Us”

Harry Styles and David Dawson, “My Policeman”

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow, “Outer Banks”

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne, “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) Vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf), “Bullet Train”

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) Vs. Ghostface, “Scream VI”

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) Vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), “Stranger Things”

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) Vs. Everyone, “John Wick 4”

Escape from Narkina 5, “Andor”