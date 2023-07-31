Nancy Pelosi Suits Up in Blue for ‘Bella!’ Premiere During San Francisco Jewish Film Festival 2023

Nancy Pelosi attended the closing night of the 2023 Jewish Film Festival in San Francisco, which marked the world premiere of the documentary film “Bella!” Pelosi wore a royal blue pantsuit with a white undershirt for the occasion, pairing the look with matching blue pointy-toe pumps and accessorizing with a statement pearl necklace.

Nancy Pelosi Getty Images

This isn’t the first time this year the congresswoman has donned the royal blue pantsuit. In January, Pelosi wore the outfit to welcome the Golden State Warriors to the White House in Washington, D.C.

Nancy Pelosi Getty Images

“Bella!” tells the story of Bella Abzug who defied her Orthodox Jewish community as a teenager and became one of the greatest civil rights lawyers and feminist icons of her generation. The film was directed by Jeff L. Lieberman.

Pelosi represents California’s 11th District and has been a member of the United States House of Representatives since 1987. Prior to the election of Vice President Kamala Harris, Pelosi was the highest woman ever in the line of presidential succession during her two separate tenures as Speaker of the House. She served as speaker from 2007 to 2011, and again from 2019 to 2023.

While Pelosi has been a fierce advocate for the Democratic agenda during her time in Congress, she’s also known for her fashion sense. In 2018, when Pelosi left the White House after a meeting with former President Donald Trump, she wore a red Max Mara coat. The moment went viral, and the brand brought the coat back to the market. Pelosi also made popular her lavender Manolo Blahnik pumps that she coordinated with purple suits.