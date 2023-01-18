×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Nancy Pelosi Suits Up in Warriors Blue for NBA Title Celebration at White House With Steph Curry

The Congresswoman joined President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in welcoming the California-based basketball team.

United States President Joe Biden and United States Vice President Kamala Harris depart from after welcoming the Golden State Warriors to the White House in Washington, DC, to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship in Washington, DC on Wednesday, January 17, 2023. Credit: Chris Kleponis / CNP. 17 Jan 2023 Pictured: United States Representative Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California) greets fellow guest before the start of the welcoming ceremony for the Golden State Warriors at the White House in Washington, DC, celebrating their 2022 NBA championship in Washington, DC on Wednesday, January 17, 2023. Credit: Chris Kleponis / CNP. Photo credit: Chris Kleponis - CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA933660_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) poses at Glamour magazine's 13th annual Salute to the 2002 "Women Of The Year" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art October 28, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON- SEPTEMBER 22: House Minorty Leader Nancy Pelosi (C) (D-CA) shakes hands with Rep. James R. Langevin (L) (R-RI) while arriving with other House Democrates for the unveiling of the House Democrat's "New Partnership for America's Future" on the west front of the U.S. Capitol September 22, 2004 in Washington, DC. The Democratic plan calls for ways to help the middle class. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 8: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presents an award during the 15th Annual Glamour Magazine "Women of the Year" awards at the American Museum of Natural History November 8, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 23: U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a town hall-style meeting February 23, 2005 in San Francisco, California. Pelosi held the town hall-style meeting to address issues about social security reform and the Bush administration's plans to privatize it. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
View ALL 15 Photos

Nancy Pelosi joined her fellow politicians at The White House on Tuesday to welcome The Golden State Warriors.

For the occasion acknowledging the San Francisco-based NBA team, the California Congresswoman and former Speaker of the House (who represents the 11th congressional district in San Francisco) wore a royal blue peak lapel pants suit with a beige crewneck undershirt. To accessorize the look, Pelosi wore one of her signature pearl necklaces with matching pearl statement earrings. American flag and Ukraine flag pins adorned her left lapel.

United States President Joe Biden and United States Vice President Kamala Harris depart from after welcoming the Golden State Warriors to the White House in Washington, DC, to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship in Washington, DC on Wednesday, January 17, 2023. Credit: Chris Kleponis / CNP. 17 Jan 2023 Pictured: United States Representative Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California) chats with guests before the start of the welcoming ceremony for the Golden State Warriors at the White House in Washington, DC, celebrating their 2022 NBA championship in Washington, DC on Wednesday, January 17, 2023. Credit: Chris Kleponis / CNP. Photo credit: Chris Kleponis - CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA933660_035.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nancy Pelosi welcoming the Golden State Warriors to the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17. Chris Kleponis – CNP / MEGA

President Joe Biden welcomed the team wearing a navy blue suit, light blue shirt and blue and yellow striped tie. In true presidential fashion, he had his American flag pin on his lapel.

The blue and yellow palettes were apt choices as the Golden State Warriors share the same colors.

In 2022, Pelosi decided not to pursue a leadership position within the Democratic caucus after having served as Speaker of the House for a second time between 2019 and 2023 until the new session of Congress started on Jan. 3. Pelosi was previously Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011 serving under President George W. Bush first, and later Barack Obama during the first two years of his first presidential term.

The Congresswoman has broken many glass ceilings throughout her storied political career. Upon her selection as Speaker of the House in 2007, she became the highest-ranking woman in the history of American politics until Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in at the January 2021 presidential inauguration.

Before their win against the Wizards, the Golden State Warriors had a quick meeting and photo op with former president Barack Obama. To date, they have won five championships, including one in 2017 and 2018. In 2017, the team’s starting point guard, Curry, said in a press conference that he wouldn’t attend a meeting with then-President Donald Trump. Trump then publicly revoked the team’s invitation.

