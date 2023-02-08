Nancy Pelosi Adds Ukraine Brooch to Vibrant Magenta Suit at State of the Union Address 2023

Nancy Pelosi arrived at the 2023 State of the Union Address in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night taking a bright-colored approach to political dressing.

In honor of this year’s State of the Union address delivered by President Joe Biden, the California Congresswoman and former Speaker of the House wore a magenta pantsuit with a white shirt underneath. She accessorized the look with a Ukraine-themed brooch on her lapel in support of the country’s efforts in its war against Russia.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is recognized by President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 7. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Pelosi chose not to seek a leadership position with the Democratic Party for this session of Congress. She previously served as Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011, and again from 2019 to 2023 until the new session of Congress convened on Jan. 3 and Republicans took the majority in the House of Representatives. Prior to the election of Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020, Pelosi made history as the highest-ranking woman in the line of presidential succession.

Pelosi gave her support to New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries in his bid for Congressional Democratic leader. Jeffries was elected to the position of House Minority Leader this past January when Congress convened.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., applauds President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 7. Getty Images

The 2023 State of the Union Address was delivered by President Biden at the United States Capitol. The president was joined in the dais by Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. The annual State of the Union Speech address brings together the three branches of government as the president makes the case for his agenda and the strength of the nation. First Lady Jill Biden was joined in the gallery box by Bono, who became a Kennedy Center Honoree in December; Brandon Tsay, who disarmed a gunman at a Monterey Park, California, shooting; the family of Trye Nichols; Navajo Nation member Lynette Bonar, and small business owner Paul Sarzoza.