Nancy Pelosi Embraces Sustainability in Reworn Gimbattista Valli Dress at Vanity Fair Oscar’s Party 2023

Nancy Pelosi arrived at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party on Sunday in Los Angeles, taking a sustainable approach to dressing.

In honor of this year’s after-party celebration honoring this year’s nominees, the congresswoman and former Speaker of the House of Representatives wore a gold sequin floral patterned long-sleeve dress with a round neckline by Giambattista Valli. She coordinated the look with gold-tone pointed-toe pumps.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi arrives at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Los Angeles. Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

In her efforts toward sustainability, Pelosi’s dress is re-worn from President Biden’s White House State Dinner in November. The dinner honored French president Emmanuel Macron and marked the first state dinner of the Biden presidency.

Pelosi is known as a history maker for becoming the first woman named as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives when she was elected to the position by the majority Democratic caucus in 2006. Before the election of Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020, Pelosi was the highest-ranking woman in the history of the line of presidential secession. Pelosi has served as Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi arrives at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images

As a longtime congresswoman, Pelosi has become known not only for her legislative record but her fashion choices too. In 2018 when Pelosi left the White House after a meeting with Donald Trump in a red Max Mara coat, the moment went viral, and the brand brought the coat back to the market. Pelosi is also known for her lavender Manolo Blahnik pumps that she’s coordinated with purple suits.

The annual Oscar after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event features a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Olivia Wilde, Julia Garner, Nancy Pelosi and Sarah Paulson.