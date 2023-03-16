Naomi Campbell Closes Boss’ Spring 2023 Miami Show in Suit-inspired Dress

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell closed the Boss spring 2023 runway show in Miami on Wednesday, wearing a suit-inspired dress.

For the brand’s latest runway show, Campbell wore a sleeveless elongated blazer silhouette that transitioned into a thigh-high slit skirt. The dress had two pockets, adding to the tailored inspiration of the dress. The look was paired with classic black heels suitable for a formal or business setting.

Model Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Boss spring 2023 runway show. Getty Images

During the finale of the show, Campbell walked arm-in-arm with rapper and music producer DJ Khaled, who also walked the runway.

Boss’ spring 2023 runway drew inspiration from Miami. The collection focused on men’s tailoring, sheer fabrics, buttery silks, smooth nylons and lightweight, crinkled materials.

In January, Campbell was announced as one of the faces of Boss’ new star-studded campaign, which included Gigi Hadid, Maluma, Lee Min-ho and Matteo Berrettini.

DJ Khaled and Naomi Campbell walk the Boss spring 2023 Miami runway show. Wireimage

In August 2021, Hugo Boss revealed its new strategy and brand refresh plan called “Claim 5.” The strategic plan launched in January 2022, placing a heavy emphasis on social media. Like many brands, Boss took a hit during the pandemic and its formal menswear line struggled. Since then, Boss has continued breaking records with billions of impressions and increased engagement across their social media channels.

Campbell was a fitting choice to model Boss’ tailored suiting dress as she is no stranger to minimalist power dressing. In February, she attended Burberry’s fall 2023 runway show wearing a classic gray two-button suit with a long black coat draped over her shoulders like a cape.

The Boss spring 2023 runway show featured more than 500 attendees, including Maluma, Demi Lovato, Bella Thorne, Suki Waterhouse, Lucien Laviscount and Christine Quinn. It was followed by an after party held at the Herald Plaza. Guests also celebrated the launch of the Boss BeReal account. The see now, buy now collection is available on boss.com and Boss retail stores.