Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 16, 2023

Naomi Campbell Serves Up Shade and Sequins in Statement Sunglasses and Plunging Celine Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

The supermodel paired the silver sequin gown with wide-frame white sunglasses.

Naomi Campbell at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France.
Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Helen Mirren at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Helen Mirren at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell channeled her iconic supermodel aura while attending the “Jeanne du Barry” screening and opening ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival Tuesday.

Naomi Campbell at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Campbell arrived wearing a silver sequin Celine gown with a plunging neckline and gathered fabric detailing at her waist. Her ’70s-style gown, which mimicked a disco ball, was completed with dazzling Chopard bracelets and earrings.

Naomi Campbell at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

She took things a step further with wide-frame white sunglasses and a metallic clutch. When it came to hair, the famed supermodel wore her signature straight black tresses in a sharp middle part.

Campbell is known for her standout looks both on and off the runway.

To the 2023 Met Gala in May, where the theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” Campbell wore a blush pink vintage Chanel gown with silver artistic ring additions. In March, the model closed out the Boss Spring 2023 Miami Fashion show, wearing the brand’s sharp black suit dress with a thigh-high slit.

Naomi Campbell at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From Thursday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories.

