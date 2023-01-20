×
Friday's Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Naomi Campbell Wears Statement Coat at Dior Homme’s Fall 2023 Show

The legendary supermodel attended the event in support of her friend, Dior's artistic director Kim Jones.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Dior Homme, and Naomi Campbell pose backstage at the Dior Homme show during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior Homme, and Naomi Campbell pose backstage at the Dior Homme show during Paris Men's Fashion Week on Friday. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell attended the Dior Homme show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, wearing a coat-focused ensemble.

In honor of Dior Homme’s latest runway show, the legendary supermodel wore a full Dior look, including a gray statement coat with a wrap collar detailing, a structured black suit and aviator sunglasses. She topped off the look with a pair of black square-toe boots.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: Naomi Campbell attends the Dior Homme front row during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell attends the Dior Homme runway show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Dior Homme’s fall 2023 runway show was designed under the creative direction of Kim Jones. The brand’s latest menswear collection drew inspiration from the Dior archives, with Jones turning to the legacy of Yves Saint Laurent who took over the Dior brand after the death of its founder Christian Dior in 1957.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: Naomi Campbell attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)
Naomi Campbell Getty Images for Christian Dior

Campbell has been making her slate of public appearances these last few months. Last November, she joined Isabelle Huppert to light up Printemps’ Christmas windows alongside Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe.

In December, Campbell attended CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, as she joined fellow celebrities in supporting everyday heroes who performed extraordinary acts in 2022. In honor of the occasion, Campbell donned a white long-sleeved tuxedo jumpsuit with a plunging neckline by Alexander McQueen. She coordinated in white pumps with a silver toe cap and a small white top-handle handbag also from Alexander McQueen.

Campbell is no stranger to Jones’ runway shows. She famously helped close his last Louis Vuitton menswear show in 2018 before he transitioned to his current role as creative director of Dior Homme, replacing Kris Van Assche. In September 2020, Jones also took the helm as artistic director of Fendi’s women’s collections, a position formerly held by Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in February 2019.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

