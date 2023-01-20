Naomi Campbell Wears Statement Coat at Dior Homme’s Fall 2023 Show

Naomi Campbell attended the Dior Homme show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, wearing a coat-focused ensemble.

In honor of Dior Homme’s latest runway show, the legendary supermodel wore a full Dior look, including a gray statement coat with a wrap collar detailing, a structured black suit and aviator sunglasses. She topped off the look with a pair of black square-toe boots.

Naomi Campbell attends the Dior Homme runway show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Dior Homme’s fall 2023 runway show was designed under the creative direction of Kim Jones. The brand’s latest menswear collection drew inspiration from the Dior archives, with Jones turning to the legacy of Yves Saint Laurent who took over the Dior brand after the death of its founder Christian Dior in 1957.

Naomi Campbell Getty Images for Christian Dior

Campbell has been making her slate of public appearances these last few months. Last November, she joined Isabelle Huppert to light up Printemps’ Christmas windows alongside Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe.

In December, Campbell attended CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, as she joined fellow celebrities in supporting everyday heroes who performed extraordinary acts in 2022. In honor of the occasion, Campbell donned a white long-sleeved tuxedo jumpsuit with a plunging neckline by Alexander McQueen. She coordinated in white pumps with a silver toe cap and a small white top-handle handbag also from Alexander McQueen.

Campbell is no stranger to Jones’ runway shows. She famously helped close his last Louis Vuitton menswear show in 2018 before he transitioned to his current role as creative director of Dior Homme, replacing Kris Van Assche. In September 2020, Jones also took the helm as artistic director of Fendi’s women’s collections, a position formerly held by Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in February 2019.