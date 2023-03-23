Naomi Campbell Stars in Fendi’s Peekaboo Bag Spring 2023 Campaign

Naomi Campbell has struck a pose for Fendi.

The LVMH-owned brand has debuted its latest campaign for its well-known Fendi Peekaboo bag featuring Campbell.

The Fendi Peekaboo bag has been one of the brand’s hallmark bags since it launched in 2008. The style was designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi and debuted at Fendi’s spring 2009 show. Fendi describes the bag as clean, minimal, geometric and curvilinear. Its original trapezium shape drew inspiration from a mid-century frame bag.

Features of the Fendi Peekaboo bag include a double-turn lock upper frame, a gusseted pocket structure and weighted keyhole hardware. Since its inception, Fendi has continued adding new styles. The first set of Fendi Peekaboo bags were crafted in neutral tones from raw cotton toile, exotic leathers, black patent leather and perforated suede revealing water snake linings.

“The Peekaboo wearer is a multifaceted person,” Silvia Venturini Fendi said in a statement. “They have hidden talents, they choose what they reveal about themselves, and when.”

Campbell has been a longtime friend and collaborator of Fendi’s artistic director of couture and womenswear Kim Jones. She walked for Jones’ last show as Louis Vuitton’s men’s director in January 2018 for the brand’s fall 2018 collection. She also attended his Dior Homme show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in January.

March has been a busy month for Campbell. She recently closed the Boss spring 2023 runway show in Miami sporting a suiting-inspired dress, and walked in Versace’s Los Angeles show.