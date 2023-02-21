×
Naomi Campbell Takes Minimalist Power Dressing to Burberry’s Fall 2023 LFW Show

Burberry's fall 2023 collection marked the debut line from their new chief creative officer Daniel Lee.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Naomi Campbell arrives at the Burberry Autumn Winter 2023 show during London Fashion Week at Kennington Park on February 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)
Naomi Campbell arrived at Burberry’s fall 2023 collection runway show on Feb. 20 during London Fashion Week, giving power dressing a spin.

To support the brand in debuting its new runway collection, the supermodel wore a full look from the brand, including a classic gray two-button suit with no shirt underneath. She rounded out the rest of the look with a long black coat draped over her shoulders like a cape, black square-toe shoes and a black clutch bag. She accessorized with a wristwatch and a statement necklace.

For makeup, the supermodel went for a dramatic evening look, featuring a nude matte lip, blush and heavy eye makeup, including thick winged eyeliner and bronze eye shadow.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Naomi Campbell arrives at the Burberry Autumn Winter 2023 show during London Fashion Week at Kennington Park on February 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)
Naomi Campbell arrives at the Burberry fall 2023 show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20 in London.

Burberry’s fall 2023 runway collection show was described as more vibrant color than the brand has seen in its nearly 170 years in business. WWD called it “a whole new frontier for Burberry.”

Campbell has a longstanding relationship with Burberry. In late 2014, she was revealed alongside fellow model Jourdan Dunn as the face of Burberry’s spring 2015 campaign. She has also walked the runway for the brand, including at Riccardo Tisci’s final show for Burberry last September.

London Fashion Week runs from Friday to Tuesday. Designers and brands on this season’s calendar included Edward Crutchley, Matty Bovan, Roksanda, Eudon Choi, JW Anderson, Simone Rocha and Christopher Kane.

Burberry’s fall 2023 runway collection marked the debut collection of their new chief creative officer Daniel Lee. Previously, Lee was the creative director of Bottega Veneta. He succeeds Riccardo Tisci, whose final collection for the brand was for spring 2023. Lee’s first collection for the brand featured the signature Burberry check presented in bold colors on tailored pieces, blanket coats and knits. Guests of the runway show included Baz Luhrmann, Bianca Jagger, Honey Dijon, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington Whiteley.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

