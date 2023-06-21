Naomi Campbell Wears Head-to-toe Logomania at Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show Spring 2024

Naomi Campbell attended the Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 show in Paris on Tuesday, wearing a logomania-themed leather ensemble.

Campbell’s set, adorned in the brand’s “LV” logo and initials, consisted of a brown leather midi dress with a zipper and a coordinating oversize sharp lapel jacket.

Naomi Campbell at the Louis Vuitton spring 2024 men’s show on June 20 in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

The supermodel completed her leather outfit with chunky brown Louis Vuitton boots in the same print, wide-frame sunglasses and a red-and-white Louis Vuitton duffel bag.

When it came to her hair, Campbell wore long black hair with bangs and purple highlights.

The star attended the fashion show among a slew of A-list guests, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Tyler the Creator, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and more. She posed with artist Lenny Kravitz, who wore a leather motorcycle jacket.

Naomi Campbell at the Louis Vuitton spring 2024 men’s show on June 20 in Paris. Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Campbell is no stranger to fashion looks that deliver, with this one being her latest.

She attended the “Jeanne du Barry” screening at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May wearing a silver sequin Celine gown with white shades. The model donned an equally soft look to the 2023 Met Gala that same month, where she arrived in a blush pink Chanel gown from the brand’s spring 2010 couture collection.

Louis Vuitton staged its spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday in Paris. It marked Pharrell Williams’ first collection since he was named the label’s creative director of menswear in February. Williams, who first made a name for himself as an artist and music producer, succeeds the late Virgil Abloh.