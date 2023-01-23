×
Monday's Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Naomi Campbell Takes the Runway in Wolf-Head Coatdress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show

The supermodel took to the runway for the brand's spring 2023 show in Paris.

(EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo Estrop by Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Schiaparelli haute couture spring 2023 on Jan. 23, 2023. Getty Images

Naomi Campbell walked Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing a literal animal-inspired ensemble.

To support Schiaparelli and their creative director Daniel Roseberry, the legendary supermodel took to the brand’s runway wearing an ankle-length faux-fur coatdress with a wolf head attachment at the shoulder. The look was completed with gold-toe heels.

Naomi wasn’t the only supermodel on the runway whose outfit took animal inspiration literally. Fellow supermodel Irina Shayk walked the runway in a black dress with a lion’s head shawl.

A custom version of the dress was seen in the front row, worn by Kylie Jenner. Jenner’s custom look featured a ruched version of the black dress and the lion’s head shawl, which according to Jenner’s Instagram post, was handcrafted from manmade materials.

(EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo Estrop by Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Schiaparelli haute couture spring 2023 on Jan. 23, 2023. Getty Images

One of the other major statements from Schiaparelli’s runway show was Doja Cat’s head-to-toe red look, which featured her body bedazzled in 30,000 Swarovski crystals. Doja Cat worked with makeup artist Pat McGrath for four hours and 58 minutes to create the look.

Campbell’s appearance on Schiaparelli’s runway for Paris Couture Week comes after she was spotted at several runway shows during Paris Men’s Fashion Week supporting her designer friends. Notably, Campbell donned a gray statement coat for the Dior Homme show in support of the brand’s creative director Kim Jones.

Paris Haute Couture Week takes place from Monday to Thursday. The event showcases the latest couture collections from brands, ranging from Chanel to newcomers like Robert Wun.

