Naomi Campbell Elevates Black Dress With Crochet Skirt at Wales Bonner Spring 2024 Menswear Show

Naomi Campbell arrived at Wales Bonner’s spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Wednesday, taking crochet to the front row.

The supermodel wore a sleeveless black dress with white trim on the bodice and a keyhole cutout at the neckline. The dress also had a white crochet skirt.

Naomi Campbell attends the Wales Bonner menswear spring 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21 in Paris. Getty Images

Campbell’s dress was from Wales Bonner, respectively. She coordinated the dress with classic black pointy-toe pumps and completed the look by accessorizing with butterfly-frame sunglasses.

WWD said Wales Bonner’s spring 2024 menswear collection “didn’t miss a beat, drawing on sport, tailoring and artisanal handwork for this elegant coed collection that unfurled to live performances by musicians from Ethiopia, Kenya, the Republic of Niger and West Africa.”

Designer Grace Wales Bonner has seen successful growth with her brand since launching in 2014 after she graduated from Central Saint Martins. Last June, Bonner became was named a special guest designer at Pitti Uomo.

Earlier this month ahead of Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Bonner took home the British Fashion Council/GQ Designer Fashion Fund for menswear, winning a cash prize of 100,000 pounds, a 12-month business mentoring program and pro-bono legal services.

Bonner is planning to put the money toward expanding into accessories and other categories after the brand launch footwear in March. In May, the brand launched a hand-beaded jewelry collection, now available exclusively on Walesbonner.net. Leather goods are the next frontier for Wales Bonner.

Campbell has been making the rounds at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. On Tuesday night, she attended Pharrell Williams’ debut collection for Louis Vuitton as the brand’s menswear creative director. For that occasion, the supermodel wore a logomania-themed brown leather ensemble adorned in the brand’s signature LV logo and monogram print.