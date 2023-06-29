Naomi Campbell Welcomes Second Child at 53

Naomi Campbell is now a mother of two. On Thursday, the supermodel took to Instagram to reveal that she welcomed her second child.

Campbell shared a sweet photo of her holding the newborn, while her daughter reaches out to hold his hand.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” Campbell wrote in the caption. “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Campbell announced the birth of her first child back in 2021. Since then, she’s revealed little about her daughter, only occasionally sharing photos of her on social media. Campbell also hasn’t shared her name with the public.

Campbell’s mother, Valerie Morris, has also shared a few snaps of her granddaughter. In March 2022, Morris shared an Instagram photo of her holding the child, which she captioned with three heart emojis and the hashtag “proud grandma.”

Valerie Morris-Campbell and Naomi Campbell on Nov. 19, 2018, in New York City. Getty Images for Burberry

Similar to the birth of her son, Campbell kept her first daughter’s arrival under wraps. The supermodel announced her daughter’s birth in May 2021, also on Instagram. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote.

Campbell, who first became a mother at age 50, says that she’s encouraged her older friends to become parents. “I’m telling them all, do it!” She said in 2022. “Don’t hesitate!”

On June 20, Campbell attended the Louis Vuitton Men’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week to support Pharrell Williams in his debut as the brand’s menswear creative director. The supermodel was seen on the following day sitting front row at Wales Bonner’s runway show.