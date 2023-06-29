×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: June 29, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi Wins 2023 ANDAM Fashion Award

Fashion

Fire Strikes Tiffany & Co. Landmark Store

Fashion

Phoebe Philo Is Almost Ready to Dress You From Head to Toe

Naomi Campbell Welcomes Second Child at 53

"It’s never too late to become a mother," the supermodel wrote on Instagram.

Naomi Campbell at the 2023 Met Gala.
Naomi Campbell dances with models at Fashion’s Night 2010 at Dolce & Gabbana Madison Avenue.
Naomi Campbell on the runway at the Katherine Hamnett RTW Spring 2004 show in London.
Fashion Influencer honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs and Naomi Campbell attend at the Accessories Council's 9th annual ACE Awards.
Hermes RTW Spring 2009 show at Espace Eiffel.
View ALL 38 Photos

Naomi Campbell is now a mother of two. On Thursday, the supermodel took to Instagram to reveal that she welcomed her second child.

Campbell shared a sweet photo of her holding the newborn, while her daughter reaches out to hold his hand.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” Campbell wrote in the caption. “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Campbell announced the birth of her first child back in 2021. Since then, she’s revealed little about her daughter, only occasionally sharing photos of her on social media. Campbell also hasn’t shared her name with the public.

Campbell’s mother, Valerie Morris, has also shared a few snaps of her granddaughter. In March 2022, Morris shared an Instagram photo of her holding the child, which she captioned with three heart emojis and the hashtag “proud grandma.”

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 19: Valerie Morris-Campbell (L) and Naomi Campbell attend as Naomi Campbell and Matt Smith celebrate "Close Your Eyes And Think Of Christmas" in New York on November 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Burberry)
Valerie Morris-Campbell and Naomi Campbell on Nov. 19, 2018, in New York City. Getty Images for Burberry

Similar to the birth of her son, Campbell kept her first daughter’s arrival under wraps. The supermodel announced her daughter’s birth in May 2021, also on Instagram. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote.

Related Galleries

Campbell, who first became a mother at age 50, says that she’s encouraged her older friends to become parents. “I’m telling them all, do it!” She said in 2022. “Don’t hesitate!”

On June 20, Campbell attended the Louis Vuitton Men’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week to support Pharrell Williams in his debut as the brand’s menswear creative director. The supermodel was seen on the following day sitting front row at Wales Bonner’s runway show.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad