×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: April 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Walmart Plans to Add $130B in Sales

Eye

Tribeca Ball Honors Amy Sherald

Fashion

Naked Cashmere, Rumer Willis Partner for Mother’s Day Capsule

Naomi Watts Embraces All-black Dressing in Dries Van Noten for Tribeca Ball 2023

The actress is a longtime attendee of the event and is known for collecting new art pieces to support emerging artists.

Naomi Watts
Ezra J. William and Polina Proshkina at the 2023 Tribeca Ball on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York.
Eileen Guggenheim
Brooke Shields and Naomi Watts
Guest
View ALL 28 Photos

Naomi Watts attended the 2023 Tribeca Ball in New York City on Tuesday, taking a minimalist approach to dressing.

The actress wore a sleeveless black dress with a low V-neckline and an asymmetrical skirt hem from Dries Van Noten. She coordinated the look with black ankle-strap heeled sandals and accessorized her look with diamond flower-shaped earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Brooke Shields and Naomi Watts
Brooke Shields and Naomi Watts Lexie Moreland/WWD

To create her look for the event, the actress worked with stylist Jeanann Williams, who also works with Monica Barbaro, Bette Middler and Mariana Treviño.

Related Galleries

Watts has been attending the Tribeca Ball for more than a decade and she’s known for purchasing new art acquisitions from the event. The actress admitted to WWD that she doesn’t have much space left for new acquisitions.

Naomi Watts and Princess Marie-Chantal
Naomi Watts and Princess Marie-Chantal at the Tribeca Ball on April 4. Lexie Moreland/WWD

“I like to shop here and celebrate emerging artists,” Watts said to WWD during the event. “I brought a friend who’s looking to shop as well tonight — she’s just moving into her new house. I don’t really have that much wall space left.”

In addition to supporting young emerging artists, Watts is also hard at work on her skin care line Stripes, a menopausal beauty brand launched in partnership with biotech company Amyris.

The Tribeca Ball is an annual gala benefiting the New York Academy of Art. This year’s event honored artist Amy Sherald, who is well known for painting the official portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama, currently on display at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. Additional guests included Brooke Shields, Cynthia Rowley and Nicole Miller.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad