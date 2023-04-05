Naomi Watts Embraces All-black Dressing in Dries Van Noten for Tribeca Ball 2023

Naomi Watts attended the 2023 Tribeca Ball in New York City on Tuesday, taking a minimalist approach to dressing.

The actress wore a sleeveless black dress with a low V-neckline and an asymmetrical skirt hem from Dries Van Noten. She coordinated the look with black ankle-strap heeled sandals and accessorized her look with diamond flower-shaped earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Brooke Shields and Naomi Watts Lexie Moreland/WWD

To create her look for the event, the actress worked with stylist Jeanann Williams, who also works with Monica Barbaro, Bette Middler and Mariana Treviño.

Watts has been attending the Tribeca Ball for more than a decade and she’s known for purchasing new art acquisitions from the event. The actress admitted to WWD that she doesn’t have much space left for new acquisitions.

Naomi Watts and Princess Marie-Chantal at the Tribeca Ball on April 4. Lexie Moreland/WWD

“I like to shop here and celebrate emerging artists,” Watts said to WWD during the event. “I brought a friend who’s looking to shop as well tonight — she’s just moving into her new house. I don’t really have that much wall space left.”

In addition to supporting young emerging artists, Watts is also hard at work on her skin care line Stripes, a menopausal beauty brand launched in partnership with biotech company Amyris.

The Tribeca Ball is an annual gala benefiting the New York Academy of Art. This year’s event honored artist Amy Sherald, who is well known for painting the official portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama, currently on display at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. Additional guests included Brooke Shields, Cynthia Rowley and Nicole Miller.