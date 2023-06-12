×
Naomi Watts Marries Billy Crudup in Oscar de la Renta Dress

The actress married fellow actor Billy Crudup wearing an Oscar de la Renta pre-fall 2023 dress.

BAIE DE SAINT JEAN, SAINT BARTHELEMY - DECEMBER 29: (L-R) Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Emeraude on December 29, 2022 in St Barths. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma)
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Emeraude on Dec. 29, 2022 in St Barths. Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Naomi Watts wed fellow actor Billy Crudup on Friday, wearing a dress fit for a bride.

The Oscar-nominated actress wore a white lace A-line dress that hit just above her feet from Oscar de la Renta. The actress’ only accessory for her marriage was her bouquet of white flowers, which coordinated with her white floral embroidered dress. For footwear, she opted for open-toe heeled sandals.

Watts’ dress was from Oscar de la Renta’s pre-fall 2023 collection. While the dress isn’t officially part of the brand’s bridal line, its white color and lace detail fit perfectly for Watts’ daytime City Hall marriage ceremony.

Watts began dating Billy Crudup in 2017 after the pair met on the set of the Netflix series “Gypsy.” While Crudup has his share of film credits, he is best known as a stage actor, having been nominated for four Tony Awards, winning in 2007 for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for “Coast of Utopia.”

In addition to the joy of marrying Crudup, Watts has been expanding her business, and in May, her menopausal beauty brand Stripes landed at Sephora online. It marked its first retail expansion since debuting last October at Onda Beauty, Amazon and direct-to-consumer.

“Sephora has definitely captured the hearts and minds of the younger market, and products are needed for women in [my] age group,” Watts said. “I’m so glad Sephora has shown this belief in us, because I feel like Stripes can help fill that void.”

