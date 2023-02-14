×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Eye

Inside Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Week Dinner at The Nines

Natalia Bryant Updates Business Style With Whimsical T-shirt at Brandon Maxwell’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

The model joined Rickey Thompson, Ashley Biden and Lea Michele at the show.

Natalia Bryant at the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14 in New York.
Brandon Maxwell RTW Fall 2023
Brandon Maxwell RTW Fall 2023
Brandon Maxwell RTW Fall 2023
Brandon Maxwell RTW Fall 2023
View ALL 36 Photos

Natalia Bryant went business casual at the Brandon Maxwell show in New York on Tuesday in a two-piece suit and T-shirt to view the designer’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Natalia Bryant at the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14 in New York.
Natalia Bryant at the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14 in New York. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Bryant‘s jacket had a slight oversized fit, and was paired with high-waisted trousers. Bryant coordinated the suit with casual accents, wearing a whimsical graphic T-shirt underneath featuring horses running wild, a pair of hoop earrings and a light blue bag with a top handle. Bryant went for pigmented orange eye shadow and bright face-warming blush, and wore her curly tresses in a half-up, half-down style.

Related Galleries

Natalia Bryant at the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14 in New York.
Natalia Bryant at the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14 in New York. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Bryant sat in the front row at the fashion show, joining a slew of other A-listers including Rickey Thompson, Lea Michele and Ashley Biden. The collection featured tops with a ruffled hem, leather separates and double-breasted jackets.

Natalia Bryant at the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14 in New York.
Natalia Bryant at the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14 in New York. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Bryant is continuing to make strides in the fashion industry. She attended the Tommy Hilfiger Dinner on Monday in a patterned-denim dress with a colorful pair of violet boots. To the “Babylon” movie premiere screening in December, she wore a one-shoulder warm orange gown with dramatic pleating on the skirt. She also attended the CFDA Fashion Awards last year, wearing a pink hooded Tom Ford gown.

She signed with IMG models in 2021.

New York Fashion Week showcases designers’ new collections for the following season. The majority of fall 2023 runway shows and presentations taking place are affiliated with NYFW: The Shows. This season’s schedule runs from Feb. 10 to 15. Notable designers on the calendar include Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Christian Siriano and Coach.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Hot Summer Bags

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Natalia Bryant Suits Up for Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad