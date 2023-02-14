Natalia Bryant Updates Business Style With Whimsical T-shirt at Brandon Maxwell’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Natalia Bryant went business casual at the Brandon Maxwell show in New York on Tuesday in a two-piece suit and T-shirt to view the designer’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Natalia Bryant at the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14 in New York. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Bryant‘s jacket had a slight oversized fit, and was paired with high-waisted trousers. Bryant coordinated the suit with casual accents, wearing a whimsical graphic T-shirt underneath featuring horses running wild, a pair of hoop earrings and a light blue bag with a top handle. Bryant went for pigmented orange eye shadow and bright face-warming blush, and wore her curly tresses in a half-up, half-down style.

Natalia Bryant at the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14 in New York. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Bryant sat in the front row at the fashion show, joining a slew of other A-listers including Rickey Thompson, Lea Michele and Ashley Biden. The collection featured tops with a ruffled hem, leather separates and double-breasted jackets.

Natalia Bryant at the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14 in New York. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Bryant is continuing to make strides in the fashion industry. She attended the Tommy Hilfiger Dinner on Monday in a patterned-denim dress with a colorful pair of violet boots. To the “Babylon” movie premiere screening in December, she wore a one-shoulder warm orange gown with dramatic pleating on the skirt. She also attended the CFDA Fashion Awards last year, wearing a pink hooded Tom Ford gown.

She signed with IMG models in 2021.

New York Fashion Week showcases designers’ new collections for the following season. The majority of fall 2023 runway shows and presentations taking place are affiliated with NYFW: The Shows. This season’s schedule runs from Feb. 10 to 15. Notable designers on the calendar include Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Christian Siriano and Coach.