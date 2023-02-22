×
Natalie Mariduena Talks Body Positivity, Self-love and Her New Clothing Line Eladay

The lifestyle creator, who has appeared in Sports Illustrated twice, is venturing into fashion with the launch of her brand Eladay, releasing Thursday.

Natalie Mariduena is carving out a lane for herself.

The lifestyle creator and entrepreneur has revealed her official foray into fashion with the debut of Eladay, a lifestyle brand that she cofounded. The clothing collection, launching Thursday, consists of elevated essentials that are made with the busy woman in mind. 

“We were really inspired by the modern working woman on the go. I think there’s a lot of pressure these days on women to work really hard, be intelligent, look good, be in shape, etc. We wanted to create a line that was versatile and comfortable, so you could move through your day with your clothing, whether you’re going to a workout class in the morning, jumping on a call for meetings or getting drinks with your friends,” Mariduena told WWD. She said she always had childhood dreams of opening her own clothing boutique in her birthplace of Illinois.

With 25 different styles, the collection offers fitted playsuits, stitch shrugs, cargo pants, halter corsets and cropped hoodies. Among the pieces is the Sami One Shoulder Cutout Bodysuit ($75), which features cutouts on the chest and abdomen that are meant to flatter the body and comes in a classic black and an iced aqua, which Mariduena believes looks “perfect on every skin tone.” Another one of Mariduena’s favorites from the collection is The Kendall Cozy Sherpa Jacket ($108), with details include a scrunching effect that allow the jacket to be worn oversize for a baggy look or a more form-fit.

A standout aspect of Eladay is the size inclusivity of the clothing line, with each item going up to a size XXL and incorporating fabrics that would flatter every height and size. Mariduena is known for embracing the importance of body positivity. She moved more into the internet space after becoming well-known YouTuber David Dobrik’s assistant in 2017 and has since gone through her own journey of self-love when it relates to embracing her body at every stage.

“During 2018 to 2020, I was starting to grow a following. There were a lot of people looking at me, my content and my body and criticizing what that is. I’ve always felt comfortable and confident in my skin no matter my shape and size. It wasn’t until recently, when I went through this fitness challenge where I dedicated my time and my life to getting into the best shape that I’ve ever been in,” she said, reiterating that the most important part, no matter what size you are, is to move with confidence and feel good about yourself. 

Eladay is another step in Mariduena’s career, which includes her recently being appointed president of Dobrik’s company, David Dobrik LLC. Mariduena also appeared in Sports Illustrated in 2021 and 2022.

When asked about potentially venturing into swimwear, she said, “As soon as I was a part of Sports Illustrated, that was sort of the expectation for me to create a swimwear brand. But the people who know me best know I’m a comfortable cozy kind of gal and not necessarily a bikini-wearing gal,” Mariduena said humorously. “So this made more sense. We totally 100 percent want to incorporate and create a swimwear extension of Eladay at some point.”

Eladay’s first release debuts Thursdsay, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL and prices ranging from $30 to $108. Ahead of the launch, customers can sign up for pre-access at Eladay.com. The collection will be available for purchase on Thursday at 11 a.m. PST and 2 p.m. EST on Eladay.com.

