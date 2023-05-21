×
Natalie Portman Sparkles in Dior Couture Dress for ‘May December’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Portman posed with her co-stars Julianne Moore and Charles Melton.

Natalie Portman attends the "May December" premiere at Cannes Film Festival on May 20 in Cannes, France.
Natalie Portman attends the "May December" premiere at Cannes Film Festival on May 20 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

A little rain didn’t prevent stars like Natalie Portman from hitting the red carpet on Saturday evening in Cannes, France. Portman attended the premiere of her upcoming film “May December” at Cannes Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actress wore custom Christian Dior. Her gown was inspired by the designer’s 1949 creation called the “Junon.” Embellished with intricate beading, the skirt of Portman’s gown featured layers resembling flower petals. Portman added on a large pair of diamond drop earrings and white platform open-toe heels.

Natalie Portman attending the premiere for May December during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Picture date: Saturday May 20, 2023. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/PA Wire (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)
Natalie Portman attends the “May December” premiere at Cannes Film Festival on May 20 in Cannes, France. PA Images via Getty Images

Portman wore her brunette tresses in a slicked-back updo. Her makeup included sparkling silver eyeshadow, a nude lip and pink blush.

On the carpet, Portman posed with co-stars Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, as well as the film’s director, Todd Haynes. “May December” follows a famous actress who, in preparation for her latest role, travels to Maine to study a real-life couple. Haynes is known for helming the acclaimed dramas “Safe” and “Carol.”

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: (L-R) Cory Michael Smith, Julianne Moore, Todd Haynes, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton attend the "May December" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
Cory Michael Smith, Julianne Moore, Todd Haynes, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton attend the “May December” premiere at Cannes Film Festival on May 20 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Portman has long been associated with the Dior brand. She’s been a spokesmodel for the French label’s Miss Dior fragrance since 2011.

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, The International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

