Natalie Portman Embraces Watercolor Florals in Strapless Dress for Dior’s Couture Fall 2023 Show in Paris

Natalie Portman arrived at Dior’s couture fall 2023 show during Paris Couture Week on Monday, wearing an ethereal dress.

The actress wore a full Dior look, including a strapless white dress with a watercolor-painted floral pattern. For shoes, she wore heeled ankle-strap sandals. Portman completed the look by accessorizing with a white handbag.

Natalie Portman attends the Dior haute couture fall 2023 show on July 3. KCS Presse / MEGA

Dior’s latest collection was inspired by goddesses. The collection featured Grecian-inspired gowns, floor-grazing filigree capes and gilt chain mail.

Portman’s relationship with Dior dates back to 2011 when she became a spokesmodel for the brand’s Miss Dior fragrance, a role she still fills to this day.

In May, at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Portman wore a custom Dior dress inspired by the brand’s Junon creation from 1949. The dress was embellished with intricate beading, and the skirt of Portman’s gown featured layers resembling flower petals. Portman completed the look with a pair of statement diamond drop earrings and white platform open-toe heels.

Portman attended the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her new film “May December.” The film follows the story of a Hollywood actress who in preparation for a role meets with a couple whose marriage is buckling under pressure. The film also stars Julianne Moore and Charles Melton.

Dior’s couture show comes fresh off the heels of the Dior Homme show for their menswear during Paris Men’s Fashion Week on June 24.