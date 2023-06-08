×
Natalie Portman Favors Florals in Claudie Pierlot Wrap Dress at the 2023 French Open

The actress appeared at Cannes Film Festival late last month.

Natalie Portman attends the 2023 French Open on June 7 in Paris.
Natalie Portman attended a tennis game at the French Open on Wednesday in Paris. She stopped by to watch a quarter-final match between American Coco Gauff and Iga Świątek of Poland.

The actress sported a floral Claudie Pierlot wrap dress with puff sleeves. Portman added on two accessories by Christian Dior: a straw bucket hat and a black Montaigne flap bag. She also wore platform open-toe espadrilles and cat-eye sunglasses.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Natalie Portman attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/WireImage)
Portman wore her brunette tresses in shoulder-length waves. Her makeup included a subtle pink lip and matching blush.

Late last month, the actress appeared at Cannes Film Festival, where she attended screenings of “The Zone of Interest” and her new film, “May December.” Portman costars with Julianne Moore and “Riverdale” star Charles Melton in Todd Haynes’ upcoming drama.

“May December” follows a famous actress who, in preparation for her latest role, travels to Maine to study a real-life couple. Haynes is known for helming the acclaimed dramas “Safe” and “Carol.”

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Natalie Portman attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/WireImage)
At the premiere, Portman opted for a reproduction of Dior’s opulent 1949 creation, the “Junon” gown. Embellished with intricate beading, the skirt featured layers resembling flower petals

Portman has long been affiliated with the French fashion house. She’s been a spokesmodel for their Miss Dior fragrance since 2011.

